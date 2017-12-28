Moses Lake firefighter in critical condition following industrial accident

Moses Lake firefighter in critical condition following industrial accidentPosted: Updated:
SWAT team and K9 arrest suspect who pointed gun at deputies
RATHDRUM, Idaho - On December 28th, 2017 at approximately 4:04 PM, Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to the 1300 block of W. Laramie Ave. near Rathdrum, ID, for a report of a citizen dispute. The reporting party complained they had almost been hit by a dune buggy driven by Bradley J. Johnston, 21. Two deputies arrived and made contact with Johnston’s relatives inside his residence. While speaking to the relatives,>>
Surveillance video helped tie accused murderer to the crime
SPOKANE, Wash. - According to court documents, the 23-year-old woman accused of murdering the owner of a South Hill apartment complex, and seriously injuring the manager, may have targeted the two because of problems her father was having. Spokane Police arrested Anne M. Carpenter after following a series of tips following the release of a composite sketch of what the suspect looked like. One of the tips came from an employee at The Spokesman-Review, who said the woman looked a little>>
Woman allegedly ruins $300K worth of art on date with prominent lawyer
HOUSTON (AP) - Authorities say an intoxicated Dallas woman on a first date with a prominent Houston trial lawyer caused at least $300,000 in damage to his art collection, including two Andy Warhol paintings. Lindy Lou Layman was arrested Saturday on criminal mischief charges after her date with Anthony Buzbee. She was released on $30,000 bond. Online court records don't list an attorney for her.>>
Idaho hit hard with flu; 2/3 of Coeur d'Alene classroom sent home for sickness
Idaho hit hard with flu; 2/3 of Coeur d'Alene classroom sent home for sickness
Inside a small classroom at the North Start Child Development Center in Coeur d'Alene; Savannah Morris reads to a small group that makes up her class. "My class normally has 15 kids. I only have 5 kids today," Morris, a preschool teacher at North Star, said. That's right, five kids, most of whom are out sick with either the cold or the flu. "It's definitely been worse this year like more kids throwing up in class, more kids running to the bathroo...
Moses Lake firefighter in critical condition following industrial accident
MOSES LAKE, Wash. - A Moses Lake firefighter fighting for his life at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle following an industrial accident at Moses Lake Industries. According to Grant County Fire District 13, Batallion Chief Dan Dischon suffered 3rd degree burns during Thursday's accident and has a long road to recovery. "Dan is a FIGHTER and we know despite the odds he’s working hard to overcome this!" Grant County Fire District 13 writes on Facebook.>>
North Spokane family searches for hit and run driver
SPOKANE, Wash.- A family in North Spokane is hoping for justice as they search for drivers who crashed into their car on Highway 291 on Christmas day and then took off. Thankfully nobody was hurt but it could have been a lot worse. Clyde Primm's car is totaled after the crash that happened on Monday. "I didn't know he was behind me.>>
North Spokane family searches for hit and run driver
SPOKANE, Wash.- A family in North Spokane is hoping for justice as they search for drivers who crashed into their car on Highway 291 on Christmas day and then took off. Thankfully nobody was hurt but it could have been a lot worse. Clyde Primm's car is totaled after the crash that happened on Monday. "I didn't know he was behind me.>>
Mad Minute stories from Thursday, December 28th
Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Thursday, December 28th.>>
"Bomb incident" causes delays for fans attending Holiday Bowl
SAN DIEGO, Calif. - Police evacuated a San Diego transit center Thursday evening to investigate a "bomb incident," causing delays for fans attending the 40th annual Holiday Bowl. According to NBC San Diego, police activity was reported at about 8:30 p.m. Thursday at the Old Town Transit Center, a hub that services the Metropolitan Trolley Service (MTS) Green Line, the North County Transit District's (NCTD) Coaster and Amtrak. The platform>>
Thieves steal from North Spokane children learning center
SPOKANE, Wash.- It's a race against time to find a stolen van. A North Spokane child learning center supervisor says one of their vans was stolen sometime Wednesday night or early Thursday morning. They use it to bring kids to and from school and to field trips. Even though school isn't in session at the moment because of winter break, they are already dealing with the effects.>>
SWAT team and K9 arrest suspect who pointed gun at deputies
RATHDRUM, Idaho - On December 28th, 2017 at approximately 4:04 PM, Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to the 1300 block of W. Laramie Ave. near Rathdrum, ID, for a report of a citizen dispute. The reporting party complained they had almost been hit by a dune buggy driven by Bradley J. Johnston, 21. Two deputies arrived and made contact with Johnston’s relatives inside his residence. While speaking to the relatives,>>
911 calls show chaos of Washington state train derailment
DUPONT, Wash. (AP) - Several victims of the Amtrak train derailment south of Seattle called for 911 for help, whimpering in pain, bleeding from head injuries and dazed by the enormity of the crash. Dozens of 911 call recordings released by South Sound 911 Dispatch provide a vivid account of the Dec. 18 wreck from survivors and witnesses. The passenger train barreled through a curve at 78 mph (126 kph) in a 30 mph zone, hurtling off both sides of the tracks and toppling som...>>
PHOTOS: Spokane skyline brightens evening skies
SPOKANE, Wash. - KHQ Local News staff member Reed Schmidt captures the nighttime beauty of Spokane's skyline before the recent snow transformed downtown into a winter wonderland.>>
Downtown Spokane day care to reopen after SUV slammed through front windows
SPOKANE, Wash.- A daycare that had an SUV slam through its front windows will stay open Friday, despite the extensive damage. Employees for Rainbow Connection Day Care tell KHQ that the SUV appeared to have run a red light at Sprague and Howard in downtown Spokane.>>
SPOKANE, Wash.- A daycare that had an SUV slam through its front windows will stay open Friday, despite the extensive damage. Employees for Rainbow Connection Day Care tell KHQ that the SUV appeared to have run a red light at Sprague and Howard in downtown Spokane.>>
City spokesman: At least 6 dead in Bronx building fire
THE BRONX, N.Y. (AP) - The New York City mayor's press secretary says at least six people have died in a blaze at a Bronx apartment building on a frigid night, and several more have been injured. Press Secretary Eric Phillips says the eventual toll is still uncertain. The Fire Department of New York said earlier that 15 people were seriously injured in the fire near the Bronx Zoo Thursday night. About 170 firefighters are at the five-story, walk->>
Idaho hit hard with flu; 2/3 of Coeur d'Alene classroom sent home for sickness
