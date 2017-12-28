Moses Lake firefighter in critical condition following industrial accident

A Moses Lake firefighter fighting for his life at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle following an industrial accident at Moses Lake Industries.

According to Grant County Fire District 13, Batallion Chief Dan Dishon suffered 3rd degree burns during Thursday's accident and has a long road to recovery.

"Dan is a FIGHTER and we know despite the odds he’s working hard to overcome this!" Grant County Fire District 13 writes on Facebook. According to the post, Dishon is currently the District 13 Battalion Chief and Training Officer and has volunteered for GCFD 13 since 2011. Dan is also a paid Captain for GCFD 5 in Moses Lake where he’s volunteered for 15 years.

An account has been established at Granco Federal Credit Union in both Moses Lake and Ephrata if you’d like to help. Any help from the community will assist the family immensely and your thoughts and prayers will be important during this difficult time.