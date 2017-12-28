Footprints in snow lead police to suspects in stolen vehicle case

Footprints in the snow led to the arrest of two well-known criminals in Moses Lake early Tuesday morning.

According to police, officers tried pulling over 23-year old Brandon McNew and 23-year old Taylor Oakland on SR-17, but the driver took off. Eventually the two suspects abandoned the vehicle and ran away. They didn't get far; officers followed footprints in the snow and it eventually led them straight to McNew and Oakland.

Both McNew and Taylor were arrested.

McNew was arrested on charges of felony eluding and possession of a stolen vehicle. Oakland was arrested on charges of possession of meth.