Yakima police officers shoot 3 men in 24 hours

Yakima police officers shoot 3 men in 24 hours

Yakima police officers shoot 3 men in 24 hours
YAKIMA, Wash. -

 (AP) - Authorities say Yakima police officers shot three suspects in a 24-hour period.
  
The Yakima Herald-Republic reports Yakima police Capt. Jeff Schneider at a Wednesday news conference called the shooting statistic unprecedented in the department.
  
On Wednesday police shot and wounded Gabriel Anthony Zavala who had allegedly fired at officers and rammed a pickup into a police vehicle. Police say Zavala was shot at least twice and flown to a Seattle hospital.
  
Police say Yakima officers shot and killed two men on Tuesday in separate standoff situations.
  
Police say Officer Booker Ward shot Adrian Escobar during a standoff at a home after he allegedly fired shots at officers.
  
Officers Shane Stevie and Patrick Shad fatally shot Juan Miguel Garcia following a five-hour standoff at an apartment complex. Police haven't said exactly what led to that shooting.
  
The shootings are under investigation.
  
Information from: Yakima Herald-Republic, http://www.yakimaherald.com

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

12/28/2017 3:46:52 PM (GMT -8:00)

