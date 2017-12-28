Yakima police officers shoot 3 men in 24 hours

(AP) - Authorities say Yakima police officers shot three suspects in a 24-hour period.



The Yakima Herald-Republic reports Yakima police Capt. Jeff Schneider at a Wednesday news conference called the shooting statistic unprecedented in the department.



On Wednesday police shot and wounded Gabriel Anthony Zavala who had allegedly fired at officers and rammed a pickup into a police vehicle. Police say Zavala was shot at least twice and flown to a Seattle hospital.



Police say Yakima officers shot and killed two men on Tuesday in separate standoff situations.



Police say Officer Booker Ward shot Adrian Escobar during a standoff at a home after he allegedly fired shots at officers.



Officers Shane Stevie and Patrick Shad fatally shot Juan Miguel Garcia following a five-hour standoff at an apartment complex. Police haven't said exactly what led to that shooting.



The shootings are under investigation.



