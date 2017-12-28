More radioactively contaminated vehicles found at Hanford - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

More radioactively contaminated vehicles found at Hanford

Posted: Updated:
RICHLAND, Wash. -

 (AP) - The number of vehicles with specks of radioactive material has increased to 19 as checks continue at Hanford's Plutonium Finishing Plant continue.
  
The Tri-City Herald reports as of Wednesday afternoon, 12 additional government or contractor vehicles had been found with radioactive contamination, with 55 vehicles still to be surveyed.
  
The dozen contaminated government and contractor vehicles are in addition to seven worker vehicles found to have specks of contamination since demolition was completed Dec. 15 on the most contaminated section of the plant. No contamination was found at the homes of those workers.
  
Post-demolition surveying found specks of radioactive material, some too small to see, had spread outside the demolition zone.
  
Additional layers of fixative are being applied to areas where contamination has been found to keep it from becoming airborne.
  
Hanford for decades made plutonium for nuclear weapons.
  
___
  
Information from: Tri-City Herald, http://www.tri-cityherald.com

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

12/28/2017 4:53:26 PM (GMT -8:00)

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • SWAT team and K9 arrest suspect who pointed gun at deputies

    SWAT team and K9 arrest suspect who pointed gun at deputies

    Friday, December 29 2017 12:33 AM EST2017-12-29 05:33:52 GMT

    RATHDRUM, Idaho - On December 28th, 2017 at approximately 4:04 PM, Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to the 1300 block of W. Laramie Ave. near Rathdrum, ID, for a report of a citizen dispute. The reporting party complained they had almost been hit by a dune buggy driven by Bradley J. Johnston, 21. Two deputies arrived and made contact with Johnston’s relatives inside his residence. While speaking to the relatives, 

    >>

    RATHDRUM, Idaho - On December 28th, 2017 at approximately 4:04 PM, Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to the 1300 block of W. Laramie Ave. near Rathdrum, ID, for a report of a citizen dispute. The reporting party complained they had almost been hit by a dune buggy driven by Bradley J. Johnston, 21. Two deputies arrived and made contact with Johnston’s relatives inside his residence. While speaking to the relatives, 

    >>

  • Surveillance video helped tie accused murderer to the crime

    Surveillance video helped tie accused murderer to the crime

    Thursday, December 28 2017 7:39 PM EST2017-12-29 00:39:02 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - According to court documents, the 23-year-old woman accused of murdering the owner of a South Hill apartment complex, and seriously injuring the manager, may have targeted the two because of problems her father was having. Spokane Police arrested Anne M. Carpenter after following a series of tips following the release of a composite sketch of what the suspect looked like. One of the tips came from an employee at The Spokesman-Review, who said the woman looked a little

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - According to court documents, the 23-year-old woman accused of murdering the owner of a South Hill apartment complex, and seriously injuring the manager, may have targeted the two because of problems her father was having. Spokane Police arrested Anne M. Carpenter after following a series of tips following the release of a composite sketch of what the suspect looked like. One of the tips came from an employee at The Spokesman-Review, who said the woman looked a little

    >>

  • Woman allegedly ruins $300K worth of art on date with prominent lawyer

    Woman allegedly ruins $300K worth of art on date with prominent lawyer

    Thursday, December 28 2017 1:59 PM EST2017-12-28 18:59:24 GMT

    HOUSTON (AP) - Authorities say an intoxicated Dallas woman on a first date with a prominent Houston trial lawyer caused at least $300,000 in damage to his art collection, including two Andy Warhol paintings. Lindy Lou Layman was arrested Saturday on criminal mischief charges after her date with Anthony Buzbee. She was released on $30,000 bond. Online court records don't list an attorney for her.

    >>

    HOUSTON (AP) - Authorities say an intoxicated Dallas woman on a first date with a prominent Houston trial lawyer caused at least $300,000 in damage to his art collection, including two Andy Warhol paintings. Lindy Lou Layman was arrested Saturday on criminal mischief charges after her date with Anthony Buzbee. She was released on $30,000 bond. Online court records don't list an attorney for her.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • North Spokane family searches for hit and run driver

    North Spokane family searches for hit and run driver

    Friday, December 29 2017 2:22 AM EST2017-12-29 07:22:32 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash.- A family in North Spokane is hoping for justice as they search for drivers who crashed into their car on Highway 291 on Christmas day and then took off. Thankfully nobody was hurt but it could have been a lot worse. Clyde Primm's car is totaled after the crash that happened on Monday. "I didn't know he was behind me.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash.- A family in North Spokane is hoping for justice as they search for drivers who crashed into their car on Highway 291 on Christmas day and then took off. Thankfully nobody was hurt but it could have been a lot worse. Clyde Primm's car is totaled after the crash that happened on Monday. "I didn't know he was behind me.

    >>

  • Mad Minute stories from Thursday, December 28th

    Mad Minute stories from Thursday, December 28th

    Thursday, December 28 2017 5:43 PM EST2017-12-28 22:43:06 GMT

    Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Thursday, December 28th.

    >>

    Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Thursday, December 28th.

    >>

  • "Bomb incident" causes delays for fans attending Holiday Bowl

    "Bomb incident" causes delays for fans attending Holiday Bowl

    Friday, December 29 2017 1:38 AM EST2017-12-29 06:38:25 GMT
    Child found in Illinois garage may have been killed in 2013Child found in Illinois garage may have been killed in 2013

    SAN DIEGO, Calif. - Police evacuated a San Diego transit center Thursday evening to investigate a "bomb incident," causing delays for fans attending the 40th annual Holiday Bowl. According to NBC San Diego, police activity was reported at about 8:30 p.m. Thursday at the Old Town Transit Center, a hub that services the Metropolitan Trolley Service (MTS) Green Line, the North County Transit District's (NCTD) Coaster and Amtrak.  The platform 

    >>

    SAN DIEGO, Calif. - Police evacuated a San Diego transit center Thursday evening to investigate a "bomb incident," causing delays for fans attending the 40th annual Holiday Bowl. According to NBC San Diego, police activity was reported at about 8:30 p.m. Thursday at the Old Town Transit Center, a hub that services the Metropolitan Trolley Service (MTS) Green Line, the North County Transit District's (NCTD) Coaster and Amtrak.  The platform 

    >>
    •   