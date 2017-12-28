Lawsuit claims Montana school failed to protect student from teacher

(AP) - The parents of a former student have filed a federal lawsuit against a western Montana school district, claiming school officials did not protect their daughter from being sexually harassed and assaulted by a teacher.



The Missoulian reports the lawsuit against the Frenchtown School District also claims officials did not take adequate action to protect students after it received a complaint years earlier against the same teacher.



The teacher Troy Bashor pleaded not guilty in October to a misdemeanor sexual assault charge.



Court records say the girl told investigators that Bashor touched her inappropriately on several occasions in 2016.



District officials told the newspaper on Wednesday that they did not receive a copy of the lawsuit and declined to comment.



District officials say Bashor is still on paid administrative leave.



