Trump says East could use some global warming - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Trump says East could use some global warming

Posted: Updated:
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. -

 (AP) - The Latest on President Donald Trump in Florida (all times local):
  
7:20 p.m.
  
President Donald Trump says the East Coast "could use a little bit of that good old Global Warming" as bitter cold temperatures are expected to freeze large swaths of the country this holiday weekend.
  
Trump tweets, "In the East, it could be the COLDEST New Year's Eve on record."
  
He adds that: "Perhaps we could use a little bit of that good old Global Warming that our Country, but not other countries, was going to pay TRILLIONS OF DOLLARS to protect against. Bundle up!"
  
Trump has repeatedly expressed skepticism about climate change science, calling global warming a "hoax" created by the Chinese to damage American industry.
  
He announced earlier this year his intention to pull out of the landmark Paris climate agreement aimed at curbing greenhouse gas production.
  
___
  
7 p.m.
  
President Donald Trump is dining Thursday night at his private Mar-a-Lago club with Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross.
  
Deputy press secretary Hogan Gidley says the two men will discuss trade, job creation and "America's record-setting booming economy."
  
Trump has taken to Twitter this week to boast about improvements in the U.S. economy. He tweeted Thursday, "We've got the economy going better than anyone ever dreamt - and you haven't seen anything yet!"
  
On Tuesday, Trump vowed that the tax cut legislation he signed last week will lead to "a great year for Companies and JOBS!"
  
__
  
3 a.m.
  
President Donald Trump is planning to get a head start on the 2018 legislative agenda by meeting early in the new year with Capitol Hill's top Republicans.
  
The White House says Trump will host Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Speaker Paul Ryan at the Camp David presidential retreat during the weekend of Jan. 6.
  
Spokesmen for Ryan and McConnell have confirmed they will attend.
  
The pow-wow will follow the recent enactment of legislation to cut taxes, beginning next year, for corporations and individuals at an estimated cost of $1.5 trillion added to the national debt over 10 years.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

12/28/2017 4:42:40 PM (GMT -8:00)

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • SWAT team and K9 arrest suspect who pointed gun at deputies

    SWAT team and K9 arrest suspect who pointed gun at deputies

    Friday, December 29 2017 12:33 AM EST2017-12-29 05:33:52 GMT

    RATHDRUM, Idaho - On December 28th, 2017 at approximately 4:04 PM, Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to the 1300 block of W. Laramie Ave. near Rathdrum, ID, for a report of a citizen dispute. The reporting party complained they had almost been hit by a dune buggy driven by Bradley J. Johnston, 21. Two deputies arrived and made contact with Johnston’s relatives inside his residence. While speaking to the relatives, 

    >>

    RATHDRUM, Idaho - On December 28th, 2017 at approximately 4:04 PM, Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to the 1300 block of W. Laramie Ave. near Rathdrum, ID, for a report of a citizen dispute. The reporting party complained they had almost been hit by a dune buggy driven by Bradley J. Johnston, 21. Two deputies arrived and made contact with Johnston’s relatives inside his residence. While speaking to the relatives, 

    >>

  • Surveillance video helped tie accused murderer to the crime

    Surveillance video helped tie accused murderer to the crime

    Thursday, December 28 2017 7:39 PM EST2017-12-29 00:39:02 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - According to court documents, the 23-year-old woman accused of murdering the owner of a South Hill apartment complex, and seriously injuring the manager, may have targeted the two because of problems her father was having. Spokane Police arrested Anne M. Carpenter after following a series of tips following the release of a composite sketch of what the suspect looked like. One of the tips came from an employee at The Spokesman-Review, who said the woman looked a little

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - According to court documents, the 23-year-old woman accused of murdering the owner of a South Hill apartment complex, and seriously injuring the manager, may have targeted the two because of problems her father was having. Spokane Police arrested Anne M. Carpenter after following a series of tips following the release of a composite sketch of what the suspect looked like. One of the tips came from an employee at The Spokesman-Review, who said the woman looked a little

    >>

  • Woman allegedly ruins $300K worth of art on date with prominent lawyer

    Woman allegedly ruins $300K worth of art on date with prominent lawyer

    Thursday, December 28 2017 1:59 PM EST2017-12-28 18:59:24 GMT

    HOUSTON (AP) - Authorities say an intoxicated Dallas woman on a first date with a prominent Houston trial lawyer caused at least $300,000 in damage to his art collection, including two Andy Warhol paintings. Lindy Lou Layman was arrested Saturday on criminal mischief charges after her date with Anthony Buzbee. She was released on $30,000 bond. Online court records don't list an attorney for her.

    >>

    HOUSTON (AP) - Authorities say an intoxicated Dallas woman on a first date with a prominent Houston trial lawyer caused at least $300,000 in damage to his art collection, including two Andy Warhol paintings. Lindy Lou Layman was arrested Saturday on criminal mischief charges after her date with Anthony Buzbee. She was released on $30,000 bond. Online court records don't list an attorney for her.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • North Spokane family searches for hit and run driver

    North Spokane family searches for hit and run driver

    Friday, December 29 2017 2:22 AM EST2017-12-29 07:22:32 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash.- A family in North Spokane is hoping for justice as they search for drivers who crashed into their car on Highway 291 on Christmas day and then took off. Thankfully nobody was hurt but it could have been a lot worse. Clyde Primm's car is totaled after the crash that happened on Monday. "I didn't know he was behind me.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash.- A family in North Spokane is hoping for justice as they search for drivers who crashed into their car on Highway 291 on Christmas day and then took off. Thankfully nobody was hurt but it could have been a lot worse. Clyde Primm's car is totaled after the crash that happened on Monday. "I didn't know he was behind me.

    >>

  • Mad Minute stories from Thursday, December 28th

    Mad Minute stories from Thursday, December 28th

    Thursday, December 28 2017 5:43 PM EST2017-12-28 22:43:06 GMT

    Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Thursday, December 28th.

    >>

    Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Thursday, December 28th.

    >>

  • "Bomb incident" causes delays for fans attending Holiday Bowl

    "Bomb incident" causes delays for fans attending Holiday Bowl

    Friday, December 29 2017 1:38 AM EST2017-12-29 06:38:25 GMT
    Child found in Illinois garage may have been killed in 2013Child found in Illinois garage may have been killed in 2013

    SAN DIEGO, Calif. - Police evacuated a San Diego transit center Thursday evening to investigate a "bomb incident," causing delays for fans attending the 40th annual Holiday Bowl. According to NBC San Diego, police activity was reported at about 8:30 p.m. Thursday at the Old Town Transit Center, a hub that services the Metropolitan Trolley Service (MTS) Green Line, the North County Transit District's (NCTD) Coaster and Amtrak.  The platform 

    >>

    SAN DIEGO, Calif. - Police evacuated a San Diego transit center Thursday evening to investigate a "bomb incident," causing delays for fans attending the 40th annual Holiday Bowl. According to NBC San Diego, police activity was reported at about 8:30 p.m. Thursday at the Old Town Transit Center, a hub that services the Metropolitan Trolley Service (MTS) Green Line, the North County Transit District's (NCTD) Coaster and Amtrak.  The platform 

    >>
    •   