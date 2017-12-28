Idaho hit hard with flu; 2/3 of Coeur d'Alene classroom sent home for sickness

Inside a small classroom at the North Start Child Development Center in Coeur d’Alene; Savannah Morris reads to a small group that makes up her class.

“My class normally has 15 kids. I only have 5 kids today,” Morris, a preschool teacher at North Star, said.

That’s right, five kids, most of whom are out sick with either the cold or the flu.

“It’s definitely been worse this year like more kids throwing up in class, more kids running to the bathroom more things like that and we've had to send more kids home,” Morris said.

But the kids aren’t the only ones getting sick, teachers too.

“They did have to be out, some even got pneumonia,” Alora Phillips, a habilitative specialist at North Star said.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, Idaho’s flu rate has increased over the past few weeks and added that the flu is a widespread problem across the state.

The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare says seven people have died from the flu this year, three of the seven right here in north Idaho.

Staff at North Star say they are making sure they are doing all they can to make sure the flu doesn’t spread.

“Everything needs to be clean, constantly making sure that everything is sanitized, taking vitamins in the morning and make sure you eat healthy foods,” Phillips said.

There are still plenty of flu shots available at places like the Panhandle Health District in Hayden.

Click here for more information: http://panhandlehealthdistrict.org/health-care-services/immunization