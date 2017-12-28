Downtown Spokane day care to reopen after SUV slammed through front windows

A daycare that had an SUV slam through its front windows will stay open Friday, despite the extensive damage.

Employees for Rainbow Connection Day Care tell KHQ that the SUV appeared to have run a red light at Sprague and Howard in downtown Spokane.

An STA bus was driving through the intersection and hit the SUV, sending it spinning into the downtown Spokane Day Care.

There weren't any kids in the room where it happened, and no one else was injured. Rainbow Connection Day Care closed for the day, but said they will reopen on Friday.