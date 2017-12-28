PHOTOS: Spokane skyline brightens evening skies

SPOKANE, Wash.- A family in North Spokane is hoping for justice as they search for drivers who crashed into their car on Highway 291 on Christmas day and then took off. Thankfully nobody was hurt but it could have been a lot worse. Clyde Primm's car is totaled after the crash that happened on Monday. "I didn't know he was behind me.

Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Thursday, December 28th.

SAN DIEGO, Calif. - Police evacuated a San Diego transit center Thursday evening to investigate a "bomb incident," causing delays for fans attending the 40th annual Holiday Bowl. According to NBC San Diego, police activity was reported at about 8:30 p.m. Thursday at the Old Town Transit Center, a hub that services the Metropolitan Trolley Service (MTS) Green Line, the North County Transit District's (NCTD) Coaster and Amtrak. The platform

Child found in Illinois garage may have been killed in 2013

SPOKANE, Wash.- It's a race against time to find a stolen van. A North Spokane child learning center supervisor says one of their vans was stolen sometime Wednesday night or early Thursday morning. They use it to bring kids to and from school and to field trips. Even though school isn't in session at the moment because of winter break, they are already dealing with the effects.

RATHDRUM, Idaho - On December 28th, 2017 at approximately 4:04 PM, Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to the 1300 block of W. Laramie Ave. near Rathdrum, ID, for a report of a citizen dispute. The reporting party complained they had almost been hit by a dune buggy driven by Bradley J. Johnston, 21. Two deputies arrived and made contact with Johnston’s relatives inside his residence. While speaking to the relatives,

DUPONT, Wash. (AP) - Several victims of the Amtrak train derailment south of Seattle called for 911 for help, whimpering in pain, bleeding from head injuries and dazed by the enormity of the crash. Dozens of 911 call recordings released by South Sound 911 Dispatch provide a vivid account of the Dec. 18 wreck from survivors and witnesses. The passenger train barreled through a curve at 78 mph (126 kph) in a 30 mph zone, hurtling off both sides of the tracks and toppling som...

SPOKANE, Wash. - KHQ Local News staff member Reed Schmidt captures the nighttime beauty of Spokane's skyline before the recent snow transformed downtown into a winter wonderland.

SPOKANE, Wash.- A daycare that had an SUV slam through its front windows will stay open Friday, despite the extensive damage. Employees for Rainbow Connection Day Care tell KHQ that the SUV appeared to have run a red light at Sprague and Howard in downtown Spokane.

THE BRONX, N.Y. (AP) - The New York City mayor's press secretary says at least six people have died in a blaze at a Bronx apartment building on a frigid night, and several more have been injured. Press Secretary Eric Phillips says the eventual toll is still uncertain. The Fire Department of New York said earlier that 15 people were seriously injured in the fire near the Bronx Zoo Thursday night. About 170 firefighters are at the five-story, walk-

Inside a small classroom at the North Start Child Development Center in Coeur d’Alene; Savannah Morris reads to a small group that makes up her class. “My class normally has 15 kids. I only have 5 kids today,” Morris, a preschool teacher at North Star, said. That’s right, five kids, most of whom are out sick with either the cold or the flu. “It’s definitely been worse this year like more kids throwing up in class, more kids running to the bathroo... >>