SWAT team and K9 arrest suspect who pointed gun at deputies

On December 28th, 2017 at approximately 4:04 PM, Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to the 1300 block of W. Laramie Ave. near Rathdrum, ID, for a report of a citizen dispute.

The reporting party complained they had almost been hit by a dune buggy driven by Bradley J. Johnston, 21.

Two deputies arrived and made contact with Johnston’s relatives inside his residence. While speaking to the relatives, Johnston came into the house from a garage with a fire poker and began to threaten the deputies with it. Johnston then ran to a room where multiple firearms were known to be located. The deputies left the residence to avoid the confrontation but Johnston came outside after them and pointed a pistol at them. The deputies had already taken cover behind their patrol cars and called for additional assistance. Johnston then armed with an assault rifle and a laser sight, began to point at the deputies general location who were still behind cover. Johnston then entered a truck and drove a short distance before stopping approximately 100 yards away from the residence and shining the truck’s headlights at the deputies’ direction.

Other deputies arrived and began a rescue plan for the pinned down deputies. Utilizing an armored vehicle (Bearcat), deputies along with several SWAT team members were able get into position to cover the pinned down deputies. The deputies were able to move to safety while the remaining SWAT team was deployed.

The Hostage Negotiation Team began to contact Johnston who finally exited the truck. Johnston began to follow commands but when ordered to show his hands, Johnston began to retreat. SWAT deployed a less lethal impact round to stop Johnston’s retreat along with KCSO K9 Manus. K9 Manus was able to subdue Johnston while SWAT members arrested Johnston.

Johnston was treated at Kootenai Health for the K9 contact and transported to PSB where he was booked in for two counts of aggravated assault on a peace officer, and aggravated assault for the original offense on the reporting party.