North Spokane family searches for hit and run driver

A family in North Spokane is hoping for justice as they search for drivers who crashed into their car on Highway 291 on Christmas day and then took off. Thankfully nobody was hurt but it could have been a lot worse.

Clyde Primm's car is totaled after the crash that happened on Monday. "I didn't know he was behind me. Next thing I knew, we were fishtailing in the road, boom! It was pretty scary. It kind of angers me a little bit because we can't figure out who it is. I think he's going to continue with this recklessness and somebody else is going to get hurt," said Primm.

Primm says he was in the car, along with his wife and two daughters. "It stunned me. I was just stunned. My daughters were screaming. They didn't know what was happening," said Primm.

One daughter was so upset about what happened, she couldn't make it to dinner. Primm doesn't know who was inside the car or the license plate number. What he does have, are pieces of the other car that fell off during the crash. "One of the pieces I found, was a fog light piece from the bumper and it turns out to be off of a 2008 Mitsubishi Galant," said Primm.

After all of this mess, Primm says he would press charges on whoever left his family shaken. "I would ask him, how he could do that and run away, not concerned about if anybody was hurt," said Primm.

Primm says to look out for a car that could have extensive damage to the front. He did report it to police. He says the crash did almost $9,000 in damage.

If you know anything or saw anything, report it to Crime Check: 509-456-2233.