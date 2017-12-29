"Bomb incident" causes delays for fans attending Holiday Bowl

Child found in Illinois garage may have been killed in 2013

Police evacuated a San Diego transit center Thursday evening to investigate a "bomb incident," causing delays for fans attending the 40th annual Holiday Bowl.

According to NBC San Diego, police activity was reported at about 8:30 p.m. Thursday at the Old Town Transit Center, a hub that services the Metropolitan Trolley Service (MTS) Green Line, the North County Transit District's (NCTD) Coaster and Amtrak.

The platform was evacuated so that police could investigate a "bomb incident," a spokesperson for San Diego Police Department (SDPD) told NBC San Diego. No other information was immediately available.

The investigation halted transportation service, just as the 40th annual Holiday Bowl at SDCCU Stadium was ending.

MTS tweeted just after 9 p.m. that fans leaving the game should expect delays.

#MTSAlert - Green Line/Holiday Bowl riders from SDCCU Stadium heading toward downtown - Bus bridge between Morena/Linda Vista and Washington Stns due to police activity at Old Town. Approx 30 minute delay — San Diego MTS (@sdmts) December 29, 2017

NCTD told NBC San Diego that passengers on Amtrak A595 northbound would also experience delays.

No other information is available at this time.