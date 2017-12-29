King County high school creating gender neutral bathrooms - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

King County high school creating gender neutral bathrooms

Posted: Updated:

VASHON ISLAND, Wash. (AP) - The Vashon Island School District has converted two of the school's gender-segregated bathrooms into restrooms open to everyone.
 
The News Tribune reports students pushed for the two all-gender bathrooms, which will be available for students starting Jan. 2.
 
Student members of the Queer Spectrum Alliance led the initiative to change the bathrooms.
 
Superintendent Michael Soltman says the club with 75 members is about kids who have respect and support for kids of all genders.
 
The students made suggestions on design and an education plan for students and parents for the district's board of directors.
 
The board approved the request and allocated $25,000 for the renovation.
 
The restrooms have been retrofitted with stalls that provide increased privacy while urinals have been removed. Signage also has been changed to read "All Gender Restroom."
 
Soltman said he hasn't had any negative feedback.
 
___
 
Information from: The News Tribune, http://www.thenewstribune.com

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

