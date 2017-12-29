Zoo Boise's 6-month-old red panda cub dies from infection

NAMPA, Idaho (AP) - Zoo Boise officials say a red panda cub has died.



The Idaho Press-Tribune reports the zoo announced Thursday that its 6-month-old cub named Whiskers died from a bacterial infection a few weeks ago.



Zoo Boise said in a Facebook post that staff believes Whiskers had a weakened immune system which made him more prone to infections.



Whisker and his brother were born in June.



The zoo says Whiskers had stunted growth and was much smaller than his brother.



The zoo says he initially did well until he was pulled from the zoo for intensive veterinary care when staff noticed he was lethargic.



According to the zoo, red pandas are native to China and live high in the mountains.



Healthy red pandas usually live eight to 10 years.



