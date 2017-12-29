Trump criticizes Post Office, Amazon over shipping rates - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Trump criticizes Post Office, Amazon over shipping rates

Posted: Updated:

PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - President Donald Trump is criticizing the U.S. Postal Service, saying the agency is "losing many billions of dollars a year" and asking why it is "charging Amazon and others so little to deliver their packages."
 
Trump tweeted Friday that the post office "should be charging MUCH MORE!"
 
The post office has lost money for 11 straight years, mostly because of pension and health care costs. While online shopping has led to growth in its package-delivery business, that hasn't offset declines in first-class mail.
 
Federal regulators moved recently to allow bigger jumps to stamp prices beyond the rate of inflation, which could eventually increase companies' shipping rates.
 
Trump often criticizes Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, who also owns The Washington Post.

    Friday, December 29 2017 8:32 PM EST
    ADAMS COUNTY, Wash. - One person is dead after a driver lost control on I-90 and rolled.  Washington State Patrol says that 35-year-old Patrick Conley from Shoreline was driving westbound on I-90 when he lost control at milepost 202, rolling his vehicle 100 feet off the roadway and landing on the vehicle's top.  His passenger, 35-year-old Nicole Conley died on scene of the crash.  Troopers say Conley was driving too fast for conditions, which caused the crash. 

    Saturday, December 30 2017 1:11 AM EST

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A Spokane Valley family is suing Alaska Airlines and its contractor after their disabled great-grandmother tumbled down a Portland airport escalator. Surveillance cameras were rolling as she fell. She survived the fall but was hospitalized with serious injuries and died three months later. The family says this should have never happened. The lawsuit claims that Bernice Kekona's family had requested gate-to-gate escort services during her trip from Maui to Spokane.

    Saturday, December 30 2017 1:42 AM EST
    (KSHB) This New Year's Eve, party-goers will go out and about to ring in the New Year in subzero and freezing temperatures. Some will rely on an extra layer of warmth that is not a coat. A "beer blanket" or "liquor coat" is considered by many a great way to keep warm, but it can actually be very dangerous. "Alcohol causes the blood vessels in your skin to dilate, so when your blood vessels dilate, you get more blood flow to your skin and you actually feel re...>>
    Saturday, December 30 2017 2:30 AM EST

    POST FALLS, Idaho- Post Falls Police say their investigation into the death of a veteran on Thursday, may have just created a new way for them to pay tribute to vets who pass away. 

    Friday, December 29 2017 5:33 PM EST

    Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Friday, December 29th.

    Saturday, December 30 2017 1:42 AM EST
    (KSHB) This New Year's Eve, party-goers will go out and about to ring in the New Year in subzero and freezing temperatures. Some will rely on an extra layer of warmth that is not a coat. A "beer blanket" or "liquor coat" is considered by many a great way to keep warm, but it can actually be very dangerous. "Alcohol causes the blood vessels in your skin to dilate, so when your blood vessels dilate, you get more blood flow to your skin and you actually feel re...>>
