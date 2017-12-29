Best New Year's Eve celebrations across the region and family fr - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Best New Year's Eve celebrations across the region and family friendly options too!

KHQ.COM - There are so many great New Year's Eve celebrations happening in our region. If you are looking to ring in 2018 in a memorable way or want to party in style, here is a list of some of the hottest parties happening:

First Night Spokane:
The largest visual and performing arts festival in the downtown core of Spokane. With family and adult zones, there is something for all ages.
This year the theme is "Be a Hero," it's a renaissance theme. You are welcome to either dress up or come as you are. Admission is $15 dollars if you buy your button in advance which gets you into all the attractions. Kids 10 and under are free. There are literally dozens of things to do including the "Kid's Night Out" at the Spokane Convention Center which starts at 2:30 in the afternoon. The event website has all the details: www.FirstNightSpokane.org

Schweitzer Mountain:
If adventure is more of your thing, head up to Schweitzer Mountain for a moonlight snowshoe hike or late night tubing that includes snacks, hot chocolate, a twinkie roasting bar, and an LED want to light your way with colors. The countdown to midnight will take place at the clock tower with a sparkler celebration and apple cider. Tickets are $40 per person and there is a height requirement of 42 inches for tubing.MORE: https://www.schweitzer.com/event/new-years-eve-parties/

Puttin' on the Ritz at the Historic Davenport Hotel:
If you are looking to get fancy and want to be wined and dined... "Puttin on the Ritz" is a fabulous event at the Historic Davenport Hotel. It promises to be an elegant and exciting evening with a sit down dinner, two dance floors with a 20 piece band featuring 5 vocalists. There's complimentary champagne at mignight, party favors, and door prizes. The cost is $125 per person. You can buy your tickets at ticketswest.com or at the Martin Woldson Theater at the Fox. MORE: https://www.ticketswest.com/events/puttin-on-the-ritz/15777/

Nashville North at Stateline Idaho:
Get your country on at the hottest music bar in the area. Admission is just $5 and they promise it will be the best party in the region. There will be dance lessons, drink specials, party favors, whiskey table dances, the Nashville Shuffle, champagne and more! DJ Tom will keep the tunes coming and there will be LIVE performances from the Luke Jaxon Band. MORE: https://www.thenashvillenorth.com/

New Year's Eve Celebration at the Coeur d'Alene Resort:
The Coeur d'Alene Resort will have not one, but two incredible fireworks shows right over the lake, one at 9pm and one at midnight. There's also a big party to attend in the convention center at the resort. This year's theme is "A Hollywood Affair." It includes a buffet dinner, live entertainment, costume contest, Facebook photo contest, prizes and a champagne toast at midnight. There's also a family cruise on the lake and a New Year's Eve dessert cruise.
For ticket information head to www.CDAResort.com

Nerd Year's Eve Party:
If you really want a fun twist on a New Year's Eve celebration, check out the "Nerd Year's Eve" party at the GeeksnGlory Gaming bar in the Spokane Valley.
It starts early at 4pm so there will be plenty of time for gaming with friends. There will also be prizes, drink specials, cosplay, video games and more! MORE: https://www.facebook.com/events/1568427459922688/

