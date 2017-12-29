Florida couple feeding injured bear found on their property

KHQ.COM - A Florida couple has come to the aid of a bear they've named Boo-Boo... who has a serious boo-boo.



Cat and Ron Richardson's first encounter with "boo boo" was when they heard their trash cans at their Hernando county home being knocked over. At first they thought it was a raccoon... but upon inspection, they found out the culprit was a bear.

However, their shock quickly turned into sympathy when the couple saw the bear had a serious injury. Cat has contacted several rescue organizations, but has been told that until Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission gives the green light on what happens next with the bear, the organizations can't do a thing.

While they know that feeding wildlife is discouraged, the couple didn't feel like they had a choice since they are animal lovers.



A representative with FWC has told NBC affiliate WFLA that the agency is now aware of the situation and is reviewing it.