Mad Minute stories from Friday, December 29th

MADISON, Ind. (AP) - A former southern Indiana jail commander faces theft and other charges for allegedly pocketing money posted for inmates' bonds.

Thirty-three-year-old Andrew Horine was arrested Thursday by State Police at his home in the Ohio River city of Madison. He was later released after posting a $2,000 cash-only bond.

Horine faces 10 counts of theft and other charges, including obstruction of justice.

He had been Jefferson County's jail commander from August 2014 until he was terminated on Dec. 12.

Horine is accused of taking more than $7,500 from at least 14 bond accounts. WXIN-TV reports that the investigation that began in November is ongoing.

Horine does not have a telephone listing and it wasn't clear Friday if he has an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) - A Kansas congressional candidate who joked about seeing "some action" on a police ride-along promptly found herself ducking for cover.

The Wichita Eagle reports that Democratic 4th District candidate Laura Lombard said she was riding with Officer James Wannow on Wednesday morning when she became part of a police response to a high-speed chase in which shots were fired. The chase involved a man reported to be stealing mail in a stolen vehicle.

Since she was in the car, they pulled over onto a side street, just to be safe. Lombard said the officer told her to "get down" after the dispatcher said that shots had been fired.

Lombard, a businesswoman, said Wannow ended up doing traffic control. Since they were some distance away, she did not see the arrest.



----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

WAREHAM, Mass. (AP) - Police in Massachusetts have arrested a Rhode Island man they say showed up at a shipping company in a brand-new pickup truck he had paid cash for to claim two crates that contained 112 pounds of marijuana.

Wareham police say they were tipped off by employees of Cape Cod Express, who were suspicious of the two wooden crates.

When 40-year-old Michael Chen, of Providence, Rhode Island, showed up at the facility on Wednesday to claim them, he was confronted by police and consented to a search of the crates.

Police say they contained 112 pounds of pot combined.

Chen was charged with trafficking in marijuana over 100 pounds. Police also seized his 2017 pickup.

He was freed on $7,500 bail. It was not clear if he had a lawyer.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

VENTNOR, N.J. (AP) - Polar bear plunges planned in three New Jersey towns on New Year's Day have been cancelled or postponed because organizers think it will be too cold outside.

Ventnor officials say the event's organizers recently contacted them with concerns about the safety of participants who would be jumping into the Atlantic Ocean. They noted that the forecast calls for a high of around 20 degrees on Monday while water temperature likely will be in the mid-40s.

City officials agreed the event should be postponed, saying they would rather "err on the side of safety."

Ocean City officials announced Thursday that their plunge had also been canceled due to the bitter cold. It's not clear if the annual fundraising events will be rescheduled.

A fundraising event planned in Brigantine for New Year's Day will now be held Jan. 13.

Polar bear plunges planned for Monday in Atlantic City and Margate are still due to take place.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

CHICAGO (AP) - A suburban Chicago woman who has crusaded against gambling for decades has won $25,000 by playing a sweepstakes game at a gambling cafe.

Kathy Gilroy, 68, told the Chicago Tribune that while it's ironic she won the sweepstakes, the distinction is that she didn't spend her own money to gamble.

Gilroy has said gambling can lead to addiction, bankruptcy, crime and suicide. She helped shut down a $1.6 million Queen of Hearts raffle put on by the Veterans of Foreign Wars post in rural Morris, Illinois, this year until the raffle was properly licensed.

Gilroy said she's participated in other sweepstakes and won prizes, including electronics and trips to the Bahamas and California. She said she enters sweepstakes because they're made available free of charge under state law.

Morris VFW Commander Jerry Zeborowski said he was baffled to hear that Gilroy won the sweepstakes.

"It's ironic that someone who's anti-gambling would enter something like that," Zeborowski said. "That's a little hypocrisy there, don't you think?"

Gilroy said she did have to think twice about accepting the prize, but said that she ultimately decided that it comes out of the profits of the gambling cafe's parent company, Laredo Hospitality Ventures. She said she heard about the sweepstakes after signing up for the cafe's emails.

"I called a pastor friend, and said, 'Oh my God, should I send it back? What do I do? Do I donate it?'" she said. "He said, 'Don't feel guilty. You just got paid for all your volunteer work against gambling.' It's God showing his grace on me."

Gilroy said she had the choice between a car and the money. She said she has already invested some of her money in stocks.

Despite shutting down numerous illegal raffles and raising awareness statewide, Gilroy said she takes advantage of sweepstakes whenever she can.

"It's the gambling I oppose," she said, "not the sweepstakes."

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

WASHINGTON, Mo. (AP) - Police say an eastern Missouri man told officers he has an "underwear fetish" and admitted to sneaking into a home to try to steal a pair.

The St. Louis Post- Dispatch reports that 34-year-old Cody Hassler, of Washington, Missouri, was charged Wednesday with first-degree burglary, first-degree stalking and stealing. No attorney is listed in online court records. Bond is set at $75,000.

Police say Hassler admitted to sneaking into the house through an unlocked basement door in October while a mother and her teenage daughter were sleeping and taking a pair of underwear from the laundry room.

The teenager awoke when she heard footsteps and police were called. Officers found a pair of underwear that apparently had been dropped when the suspect fled. Hassler also admitted to looking through bedroom windows.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

LONDON (AP) - It's a textbook way to ruin a Christmas dinner - serve roasted turkey that turns out to be inedible.

Britain's Tesco supermarket chain has been hit by complaints on social media about foul turkeys and is giving refunds to customers who say their turkeys had gone bad.

Some on social media say the turkeys tasted like they had been bleached.

The company said in a statement Thursday it is getting in touch with each customer affected. It says it had "a small number of complaints in recent days" out of more than 500,000 turkeys sold in advance of Christmas.

The Food Standards Agency says an investigation is ongoing but there is no evidence yet indicating a problem in the supply chain.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

You've probably heard of front lawns being filled with flamingos or trees getting toilet-papered.

But one Dallas family is dealing with a different kind of prank.

The Hale family woke up Christmas morning to more than a dozen bikes parked in their front yard.

They say it was a prank by a family friend who is also a comedian.

"I guess it's called getting biked," said 14-year-old Ethan Hale.

The bikes are owned by the bike-share business LimeBike.

Riders can, and do, leave them anywhere.

But never anything like this.

Ethan first noticed the bikes Christmas morning when he stepped outside to play with his new drone.

"My son came outside to use one of his presents and immediately came back in and was like you're not going to believe what's in the yard," Ethan's father, Michael, recalled.

"I was really confused and kind of laughing at the same time 'cause there were 14 bikes in our yard, LimeBikes," said Ethan's 12-year-old sister Lyla.

It's unclear exactly how the bikes got here.

After three days, the Hales say they are ready for them to go.

Bracing for New Weed Laws, Some Calif. Officials Are 'Overwhelmed'

"We're kind of hoping LimeBike will get them, retrieve them but I don't know," mom Sarah Hale said with laughter.

NBC 5 emailed LimeBike and within an hour, a crew showed up to retrieve the bikes.

In a statement, a LimeBike spokesperson said, "Sabotaging the bike-share ecosystem is illegal and morally wrong. It is an attack on the overall transportation system in Dallas. Sometimes, these pranks put the lives of our LimeBike operations crew and our city partners in danger when we retrieve the illegally placed bikes."

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(USA Today) Staff at a California market had an unexpected job the day after Christmas: Delivering a baby boy.

A pregnant customer walked into southeast Fresno store El Parian Neighborhood Market Tuesday night in labor. When co-owner Issamar Sepulveda's staff realized what was happening, they rushed to help her.

The cashier called 911, the butcher held the baby, the cook found scissors, and Sepulveda cut the umbilical cord, she said on Facebook.

"We all lived moments of chaos. I was so nervous and just praying for baby's health because he looked purple," Sepulveda said.

She wrapped the baby in blankets to warm him before paramedics arrived. The entire event took only about 25 minutes, Sepulveda told local news site The Fresno Bee. Mom and baby were then taken to a hospital.

The baby boy weighs 7 pounds and 16 ounces, Sepulveda said on Facebook, and both he and his mother are doing well. Sepulveda has since created a GoFundMe for the customer.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Last week, fast food chain Jack in the Box announced that it's teaming up with rapper Snoop Dogg to introduce a combo meal intended for the stoner community.

The "Merry Munchie Meal" will be available Jan. 1 at three franchise locations in California, offering a plethora of greasy items ? chicken strips, two tacos, five churros, french fries, onion rings and a small drink ? to alleviate that famous pot smoker indecision.

"We are about welcoming all of our guests, no matter what they're craving or

why they're craving it," chief marketing officer Iwona Alter told Bloomberg.

The cost of all this cannabis-inspired cacophony? $4.20. (See what they did there?)

The combo meal is not a random marketing tactic on Jack in the Box's part. Starting Jan. 1, the Adult Use of Marijuana Act goes into effect in California, allowing people 21 and older to possess an ounce of marijuana for recreational purposes.

Jack in the Box has over 2,200 restaurants nationwide, but unfortunately only those states with legalized marijuana may get the Merry Munchie Meal anytime soon.

