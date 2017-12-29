Plane leaving Pasco makes emergency return landing

(AP) - Officials say a SkyWest flight headed to Minneapolis unexpectedly returned to the Tri-Cities Airport for an emergency landing.



Tri-Cities Airport director Buck Taft says the plane landed safely at the airport in Pasco Friday afternoon and was able to taxi to the terminal. Emergency crews were standing by. No one was hurt.



SkyWest Airlines spokeswoman Marissa Snow said in an emailed statement that Skywest flight 4475, operating as Delta Connection, returned due to a mechanical indication.



Taft says he believes the landing gear steering indicator light came on. He says the plane landed around 12:30 p.m., roughly 1 ½ hours after departing the airport.



Snow said all passengers left the plane and the airline was working to help them resume their travels.

12/29/2017 2:40:51 PM (GMT -8:00)