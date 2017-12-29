Police say 87-year-old Toppenish woman has been found dead

Update, December 31: Toppenish Police confirmed Sunday that an 87-year-old woman missing since December 28 has been found dead. Police said Mary Shattuck likely died from exposure and that no foul play was suspected.

Previous coverage:

Police are asking for the public's assistance in locating an elderly Toppenish woman who is missing.

87-year-old Mary L. Shattuck went missing December 28, according to family members. Reports from the Toppenish Police Department said she was last seen at her doctor's office.

According to police, Shattuck's doctor had asked her to check herself into a local hospital to receive treatment for her heart condition. She never checked in to any local hospitals.

Shattuck drives a white 2010 Subaru Forester, with a Washington License Plate: 065ZTG.

Washington State Patrol has issued a silver alert for Shattuck due to her heart condition and the hazardous icy roads.

Anyone with information regarding Mary Shattuck's location is asked to contact the Toppenish Police Department at (509) 865-4355.