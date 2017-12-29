Humane Society: Dog found dead, frozen on Toledo home's porch

An Ohio humane society is investigating a case where officials say a dog was found outside a home in Toledo, Ohio “frozen solid.”

Officials with the Toledo Area Humane Society told The Toledo Blade that the female dog had died after curling up on the front porch of the home.

“I don’t know how long she was out there. She was frozen solid,” Humane Society Cruelty Investigator Megan Brown told the newspaper.

After officials received a search warrant for the home, they discovered a second dog inside.

"He was visibly shivering," Brown said.

The dogs’ owner, Victor Vallejo Sr., told the newspaper that he had checked on the animals two or three days before they were found, noting that he had left them both inside the home. According to the newspaper, the house had recently been shut off from utilities.

The owner told officials that he had been suffering from some financial difficulties. “I’ve been staying here and there at the moment. I kind of fell on some bad times,” he said.

Vallejo said he is not sure how the dog got outside.

Brown said neither dog had food or water, and there were blankets and a pillow on the porch, but no shelter from the cold.

Brown told the newspaper that the humane society is considering potential animal cruelty charges against Vallejo.