Shooting suspect search ends after he apparently shoots self

(AP) - A search for a man sought in connection with a Washington state shooting ended outside Portland, Oregon, after authorities say he was found in a stranger's home and apparently shot himself.



The Oregonian/OregonLive reports a SWAT team and crisis negotiation unit surrounded a home in Fairview Thursday after finding the unidentified man alone inside.



Multnomah County Sheriff's Office spokesman Lt. Marc Shrake says police heard one gunshot as they were waiting outside the home and that the man then surrendered.



The man was taken to a hospital for treatment.



The Yakima Herald-Republic reports the suspect is a 22-year-old man from Yakima accused of shooting at a bail bondsman who tried to take him into custody.



___



Information from: The Oregonian/OregonLive, http://www.oregonlive.com

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

12/29/2017 5:02:19 PM (GMT -8:00)