Passenger killed after driver loses control, rolling vehicle on I-90

One person is dead after a driver lost control on I-90 and rolled.

Washington State Patrol says that 35-year-old Patrick Conley from Shoreline was driving westbound on I-90 when he lost control at milepost 202, rolling his vehicle 100 feet off the roadway and landing on the vehicle's top.

His passenger, 35-year-old Nicole Conley died on scene of the crash.

Troopers say Conley was driving too fast for conditions, which caused the crash.