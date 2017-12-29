Snow blankets North Idaho, creating challenges for Idaho State Police

Snow blankets North Idaho, creating challenges for Idaho State PolicePosted: Updated:
Passenger killed after driver loses control, rolling vehicle on I-90
ADAMS COUNTY, Wash. - One person is dead after a driver lost control on I-90 and rolled. Washington State Patrol says that 35-year-old Patrick Conley from Shoreline was driving westbound on I-90 when he lost control at milepost 202, rolling his vehicle 100 feet off the roadway and landing on the vehicle's top. His passenger, 35-year-old Nicole Conley died on scene of the crash. Troopers say Conley was driving too fast for conditions, which caused the crash.>>
Alaska Airlines sued for wrongful death after elderly woman falls down escalator
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A Spokane Valley family is suing Alaska Airlines and its contractor after their disabled great-grandmother tumbled down a Portland airport escalator. Surveillance cameras were rolling as she fell. She survived the fall but was hospitalized with serious injuries and died three months later. The family says this should have never happened. The lawsuit claims that Bernice Kekona's family had requested gate-to-gate escort services during her trip from Maui to Spokane.>>
Why "alcohol coats" and "beer blankets" don't work
@ This Hour: Power Outages In North Idaho
@ This Hour: Power Outages In North IdahoKHQ.COM - At this hour Kootenai Electric has approximately 1,600 members without power. The outages are scattered throughout Kootenai County with a large outage in the Hayden area. Heavy snow contributed to the majority of the outages during the night/this morning. KEC crews have been working through the night and continue to work now to restore power.>>
Humane Society: Dog found dead, frozen on Toledo home's porch
TOLEDO, Ohio - An Ohio humane society is investigating a case where officials say a dog was found outside a home in Toledo, Ohio “frozen solid.” Officials with the Toledo Area Humane Society told The Toledo Blade that the female dog had died after curling up on the front porch of the home. “I don’t know how long she was out there. She was frozen solid,” Humane Society Cruelty Investigator Megan Brown told the newspaper. After officials>>
Snow blankets North Idaho, creating challenges for Idaho State Police
NORTH IDAHO - As snow continues to blanket north Idaho, troopers with Idaho State Police have their hands full. KHQ rode along with Idaho State Police Trooper Troy Tulleners. Troopers have been busy responding to just about anything weather-related; with a bulk of them being slide-offs. “We did have quite a few slide offs on the major highways, most of them were on I-90 Friday morning,” Trooper Tulleners said. It’s also imperative to watch>>
Post Falls Police honor veteran with flag
POST FALLS, Idaho- Post Falls Police say their investigation into the death of a veteran on Thursday, may have just created a new way for them to pay tribute to vets who pass away.>>
Mad Minute stories from Friday, December 29th
Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Friday, December 29th.>>
Alaska Airlines sued for wrongful death after elderly woman falls down escalator
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A Spokane Valley family is suing Alaska Airlines and its contractor after their disabled great-grandmother tumbled down a Portland airport escalator. Surveillance cameras were rolling as she fell. She survived the fall but was hospitalized with serious injuries and died three months later. The family says this should have never happened. The lawsuit claims that Bernice Kekona's family had requested gate-to-gate escort services during her trip from Maui to Spokane.>>
A cougar in your luggage? Hunting carcass found at airport
LAS VEGAS (AP) - Police say a hunter's trip home hit a snag in Las Vegas after security screeners found a dead cougar in his luggage. No crime was committed because the man had a hunting tag. But police Lt. David Gordon told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that Transportation Security Administration agents held the man at McCarran International Airport late Tuesday to confirm the validity of the Utah hunting tag. His name and>>
City of Spokane to plow downtown over the weekend
SPOKANE, Wash. - Saturday night and Sunday morning crews will be plowing downtown Spokane. The city says that cars should be moved out of on-street parking Sunday between midnight and 6 a.m. Information on free parking options during that time can be found here, http://bit.ly/2ljK4tM .>>
E. Idaho police seek 2 men after ATM stolen at gas station
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (AP) - Eastern Idaho authorities say they are looking for two men seen on a surveillance video stealing an ATM at a gas station. The Idaho Falls Police Department tells the Post Register that the men wearing hooded clothing and ski masks used a chain to yank the cash machine from the Sunnyside Travel Center at about 2:45 a.m. Thursday. The video shows the men loading the machine into the back of a flat-bed Ford Super Duty truck.>>
Snow blankets North Idaho, creating challenges for Idaho State Police
NORTH IDAHO - As snow continues to blanket north Idaho, troopers with Idaho State Police have their hands full. KHQ rode along with Idaho State Police Trooper Troy Tulleners. Troopers have been busy responding to just about anything weather-related; with a bulk of them being slide-offs. “We did have quite a few slide offs on the major highways, most of them were on I-90 Friday morning,” Trooper Tulleners said. It’s also imperative to watch>>
Passenger killed after driver loses control, rolling vehicle on I-90
ADAMS COUNTY, Wash. - One person is dead after a driver lost control on I-90 and rolled. Washington State Patrol says that 35-year-old Patrick Conley from Shoreline was driving westbound on I-90 when he lost control at milepost 202, rolling his vehicle 100 feet off the roadway and landing on the vehicle's top. His passenger, 35-year-old Nicole Conley died on scene of the crash. Troopers say Conley was driving too fast for conditions, which caused the crash.>>
Police: Multiple people shot at Southern California business
LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) - The Latest on a shooting in a business in Southern California (all times local): 4:50 p.m. The mayor of the California city of Long Beach says a shooting that killed one victim and the gunman also left another person wounded. Mayor Robert Garcia tweeted that the third person who was shot in a law office Friday is hospitalized in stable condition. He says the shooter and a victim are dead in what appears to be a workplace killing. &nb...>>
