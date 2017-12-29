Snow blankets North Idaho, creating challenges for Idaho State Police

As snow continues to blanket north Idaho, troopers with Idaho State Police have their hands full.

KHQ rode along with Idaho State Police Trooper Troy Tulleners.

Troopers have been busy responding to just about anything weather-related; with a bulk of them being slide-offs.

“We did have quite a few slide offs on the major highways, most of them were on I-90 Friday morning,” Trooper Tulleners said.

It’s also imperative to watch your speeds especially as the snow and rain fall and the temperatures drop.

Just last week, an Idaho State Trooper was rear-ended on Highway 95 near Athol.

Trooper Tulleners has some tips if you’re faced with losing control of your car.

“If that slush is starting to pull you in, let off the gas, slow very minor input on the gas and steering wheel and ride it out because if you over correct and you panic that's what causes the slide offs to happen or crashes,” he said.