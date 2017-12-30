Post Falls Police honor veteran with flag - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Post Falls Police honor veteran with flag

by Andrea Olson, KHQ Local News Producer/Reporter
POST FALLS, Idaho -

Post Falls Police say their investigation into the death of a veteran on Thursday, may have just created a new way for them to pay tribute to vets who pass away. Officers made sure the man got the recognition he deserved.

In a Facebook post that's gaining a lot of attention, the Police Chief wrote, "I came to work this morning and in speaking with our detective staff I was so impressed with something they did on a death investigation I thought I would share it.

Yesterday evening, officers and detectives responded to the death of a veteran here in Post Falls. Many people don’t realize that police respond to all deaths that occur in the city, outside a medical facility. Sometimes the people that pass away are veterans, which was the case yesterday evening.

Our officers and detectives opted to use their own money, went to Walmart during the course of the investigation and purchased an American Flag to honor the veteran. When the funeral home arrived, our officers and detectives covered the veteran with the flag as he was transferred to the funeral home vehicle.

We had not done this before, but after listening to the impact this had on the officers and the family we are considering it for all future death investigations involving veterans.

"Our city, we love our veterans, we respect our veterans and it was very heartwarming for the family and for us," said Sergeant Mark Brantl. Brantl was one of the officers who responded to the death investigation off of Idaho Street. He says he's been with the police department for 20 years and hasn't seen this since he's been there until now and it was a nice change. Officers say they want to make sure veterans are remembered and thanked for their service. 

