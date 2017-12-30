16-year-old passenger killed in I-90 DUI crash in Coeur d'Alene

Update: Idaho State Police reported Saturday afternoon that the 16-year-old son of a Kootenai County Sheriff's deputy was killed in a crash on I-90 in Coeur d'Alene Friday night. Troopers also report that 45-year-old William E. Swan was arrested at the scene of the crash for aggravated DUI and drug paraphernalia.

Last night ISP Troopers investigated a fatality 2 vehicle crash on I-90@13 in CDA. The 16 year old son of a @KootenaiSheriff Sgt. Was killed. THE DRIVER OF THE OTHER VEHICLE WAS ARRESTED AT THE SCENE FOR AGGRAVATED DUI & DRUG PARA. — Idaho State Police (@ispdistrict1) December 30, 2017

Previous coverage:

Idaho State Police are still investigating a crash on Interstate 90 Friday night that left a passenger dead and one person hospitalized.

Police say the crash happened just after 10:30 p.m. at milepost 12.9 in Coeur d'Alene. A green 1995 Acura Integra driven by Jonah Z. Leeder, 20, of Coeur d'Alene, and his juvenile passenger was traveling eastbound when Leeder attempted to pass another vehicle and spun out of control causing his vehicle to stall perpendicular to oncoming traffic in the right lane.

A gold 2000 Chevy Silverado driven by 45-year-old William E. Swan was also headed eastbound when he T-boned the Acura. The juvenile passenger was pronounced dead on the scene. The name and age of that passenger has not been released. Leeder was transported to Kootenai Health for treatment.

All three people were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.

Additional details were not immediately available and the investigation continues.