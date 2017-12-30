Police blame prankster for Wichita shooting - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Police blame prankster for Wichita shooting

WICHITA, Kan. -

Police in Wichita, Kansas, say a prankster who lured police to a home in a "swatting" incident is responsible for a fatal officer-involved shooting.
  
A 28-year-old man was fatally shot by an officer Thursday. Relatives have identified him as Andrew Finch.
  
Deputy Police Chief Troy Livingston said at a news conference Friday that a prankster called 911 claiming to be an occupant of the home, saying he had shot his father and was holding his mother and a sibling hostage.
  
When police showed up, Finch went to the front door. Livingston says that when Finch reached toward his waistband, an officer feared he had a gun and shot him.
  
Livingston says Finch was unarmed and no one in the house was hurt.
  
The practice of making a false report to get a SWAT team to a location is known as "swatting." It is most common among online gamers, but relatives say Finch was not a gamer.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  16-year-old passenger killed in I-90 DUI crash in Coeur d'Alene

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Idaho State Police are still investigating a crash on Interstate 90 Friday night that left a passenger dead and one person hospitalized. Police say the crash happened just after 10:30 p.m. at milepost 12.9 in Coeur d'Alene.

  Passenger killed after driver loses control, rolling vehicle on I-90

    ADAMS COUNTY, Wash. - One person is dead after a driver lost control on I-90 and rolled.  Washington State Patrol says that 35-year-old Patrick Conley from Shoreline was driving westbound on I-90 when he lost control at milepost 202, rolling his vehicle 100 feet off the roadway and landing on the vehicle's top.  His passenger, 35-year-old Nicole Conley died on scene of the crash.  Troopers say Conley was driving too fast for conditions, which caused the crash. 

  Alaska Airlines sued for wrongful death after elderly woman falls down escalator

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A Spokane Valley family is suing Alaska Airlines and its contractor after their disabled great-grandmother tumbled down a Portland airport escalator. Surveillance cameras were rolling as she fell. She survived the fall but was hospitalized with serious injuries and died three months later. The family says this should have never happened. The lawsuit claims that Bernice Kekona's family had requested gate-to-gate escort services during her trip from Maui to Spokane.

  Police: 'Piggyback bandit' massages teen's back at airport, hands him money

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) - A Washington man who allegedly massaged a teenage boy's back without his permission at a New Jersey airport and handed him a note with money inside is facing child endangerment charges. 

  16-year-old passenger killed in I-90 DUI crash in Coeur d'Alene

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Idaho State Police are still investigating a crash on Interstate 90 Friday night that left a passenger dead and one person hospitalized. Police say the crash happened just after 10:30 p.m. at milepost 12.9 in Coeur d'Alene.

  Louisiana police arrest 'Nigerian prince' on 269 counts of fraud

    SLIDELL, La. - Police in Slidell, Louisiana say that after an extensive 18-month investigation, officers have arrested a man claiming to be a Nigerian prince. Police say the man is responsible for scamming people out of thousands of dollars. You've probably gotten the email before. A Nigerian prince claims that you are the named beneficiary in a will, to inherit an estate worth a million dollars or more.

