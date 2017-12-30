Montana avalanche buries car, causes truck to crash

An avalanche in Montana buried a car to its roof and caused a tractor-trailer to crash but nobody was hurt.



The snow slide happened Friday night on Montana Highway 200 about 16 miles (26 kilometers) west of Lincoln. Crews got the road cleared Saturday morning.



Lincoln Volunteer Fire Department assistant fire chief Aaron Birkholz tells the Missoulian the avalanche was a quarter-mile (400 meters) long. A tractor-trailer crashed into the snow after it fell.



Birkholz says temperatures at the time were below zero and winds gusted up to 40 miles (64 kilometers) per hour.



Heavy snowfall in the area left drifts 2 feet (61 centimeters) deep and more was forecast.



Information from: Missoulian, http://www.missoulian.com

