Police rescue seal pup waddling around Cape Cod highway
16-year-old passenger killed in I-90 DUI crash in Coeur d'Alene
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Idaho State Police are still investigating a crash on Interstate 90 Friday night that left a passenger dead and one person hospitalized. Police say the crash happened just after 10:30 p.m. at milepost 12.9 in Coeur d'Alene.>>
Passenger killed after driver loses control, rolling vehicle on I-90
ADAMS COUNTY, Wash. - One person is dead after a driver lost control on I-90 and rolled. Washington State Patrol says that 35-year-old Patrick Conley from Shoreline was driving westbound on I-90 when he lost control at milepost 202, rolling his vehicle 100 feet off the roadway and landing on the vehicle's top. His passenger, 35-year-old Nicole Conley died on scene of the crash. Troopers say Conley was driving too fast for conditions, which caused the crash.>>
Alaska Airlines sued for wrongful death after elderly woman falls down escalator
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A Spokane Valley family is suing Alaska Airlines and its contractor after their disabled great-grandmother tumbled down a Portland airport escalator. Surveillance cameras were rolling as she fell. She survived the fall but was hospitalized with serious injuries and died three months later. The family says this should have never happened. The lawsuit claims that Bernice Kekona's family had requested gate-to-gate escort services during her trip from Maui to Spokane.>>
Workers find child wearing only diaper wandering in cold
MASON, Mass. (AP) - Utility workers found a two-year-old girl wearing only a diaper wandering into traffic on a frigid day in Massachusetts. Comcast Technicians Shawn Bronson and Michael Payne told The Boston Herald they were restoring service to customers in Monson Thursday when they spotted the child heading toward the middle of the road.>>
Police blame prankster for Wichita shooting
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) - Police in Wichita, Kansas, say a prankster who lured police to a home in a "swatting" incident is responsible for a fatal officer-involved shooting. A 28-year-old man was fatally shot by an officer Thursday. Relatives have identified him as Andrew Finch.>>
Why "alcohol coats" and "beer blankets" don't work
(KSHB) This New Year's Eve, party-goers will go out and about to ring in the New Year in subzero and freezing temperatures. Some will rely on an extra layer of warmth that is not a coat. A "beer blanket" or "liquor coat" is considered by many a great way to keep warm, but it can actually be very dangerous. "Alcohol causes the blood vessels in your skin to dilate, so when your blood vessels dilate, you get more blood flow to your skin and you actually feel re...
Police: 'Piggyback bandit' massages teen's back at airport, hands him money
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) - A Washington man who allegedly massaged a teenage boy's back without his permission at a New Jersey airport and handed him a note with money inside is facing child endangerment charges.>>
16-year-old passenger killed in I-90 DUI crash in Coeur d'Alene
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Idaho State Police are still investigating a crash on Interstate 90 Friday night that left a passenger dead and one person hospitalized. Police say the crash happened just after 10:30 p.m. at milepost 12.9 in Coeur d'Alene.>>
Louisiana police arrest 'Nigerian prince' on 269 counts of fraud
SLIDELL, La. - Police in Slidell, Louisiana say that after an extensive 18-month investigation, officers have arrested a man claiming to be a Nigerian prince. Police say the man is responsible for scamming people out of thousands of dollars. You've probably gotten the email before. A Nigerian prince claims that you are the named beneficiary in a will, to inherit an estate worth a million dollars or more.>>
Police rescue seal pup waddling around Cape Cod highway
YARMOUTH, Mass. (AP) - A baby seal that wandered far from the ocean has been returned to the sea with the help of some police officers on Cape Cod. Yarmouth Police say the seal pup was found waddling on Route 6A in Yarmouth Port late Friday. Police and Amazing Animal Ambassadors were able to put the seal in a cage and hold onto it until wildlife officials arrived.>>
Montana avalanche buries car, causes truck to crash
MISSOULA, (AP) - An avalanche in Montana buried a car to its roof and caused a tractor-trailer to crash but nobody was hurt. The snow slide happened Friday night on Montana Highway 200 about 16 miles (26 kilometers) west of Lincoln. Crews got the road cleared Saturday morning. Lincoln Volunteer Fire Department assistant fire chief Aaron Birkholz tells the Missoulian the avalanche was a quarter-mile (400 meters) long.>>
NYC fire victims include resident who rescued others
NEW YORK (AP) - The victims of New York City's deadliest fire in decades include a man who immigrated to the Bronx from Ghana and dreamed of becoming a military policeman. A relative tells The New York Times that Emmanuel Mensah had rescued a number of people then went back into the burning building, where he died of smoke inhalation.>>
Judge: Woman unfit to care for horse after DUI while riding
BARTOW, Fla. (AP) - A Florida judge says a sheriff's office must retain custody of a horse whose owner was charged with drunken driving while riding the animal. In a report by The Ledger , Polk County Judge Sharon Franklin said 53-year-old Donna Byrne was unfit to care for the horse. Franklin also said Byrne must complete treatment for alcohol addiction.>>
Extreme cold to test New Year's revelers; some events iced
Revelers who gather in Times Square for New Year's Eve will be tested by extreme cold - possibly the coldest New Year's Eve ball drop since 1917. New York City health officials are advising people to dress in layers and lay off the booze, which can hasten hypothermia, on Sunday night. The temperature is expected to be around 11 degrees with a wind chill of zero.>>
Joker the dog survives 8-day airport, city adventure
DANIA BEACH, Fla. (AP) - Joker the dog had one heckuva Christmas adventure. Joker's owner, Summer Burgos, flew him to Florida on Dec. 21 to live with family while she trains in the Navy. As soon as Burgos' mother-in-law opened the crate at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, the 2-year-old Canaan bolted past her. For eight days, in a strange city, Joker roamed the streets.>>
California man arrested in fatal Kansas police shooting
LOS ANGELES (AP) - A law enforcement official says police in Los Angeles have arrested a man they suspect made a hoax phone call that resulted in a fatal police shooting in Kansas. The official says 25-year-old Tyler Barriss was arrested Friday, but had no information on charges. The official wasn't authorized to discuss the investigation publicly and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.>>
