Video: Squirrel attacks officer after breaking into New York home

An upstate New York Police officer found himself in a squirrely situation involving a somewhat unusual suspect and it was all caught on camera.

On Friday, Brockport Police say officers responded to a report of a squirrel that had gotten inside a house and was eating cookies. Body camera video shows the squirrel racing across the walls and table before lunging at the officer.

Officers were eventually able to corral the critter and released it back outside.

Police say the homeowner was relieved the uninvited guest was set free.

Neither the squirrel nor the officer was injured.