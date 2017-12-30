Snow berms trap Spokane Valley man in home

A Spokane Valley man is worried that the berm at the end of his driveway is going to get a lot worse after the freezing rain “'it's going to become an ice dam." said Hubert Dyche.

Hubert has a growing frustration with the City of Spokane Valley after the latest winter storm.

"I spoke with the guy who was in charge of the plowing last year, and he said, that they're not going to drop any more berms in my driveway and that hasn't happened obviously," said Hubert.

Except for the first plow of the season of the season he thought they had it right "because they dumped everything over on the opposite side of the street but then of course here comes this plow."

This plow created a mess for Hubert. He can't shovel the fluffy light snow or the heavy wet snow on his own because of many medical issues. "I am in constant pain from a stroke and that I shovel that and I cant bend over hardly at all so picking up weight is a real difficult thing for me," said Dyche.

On the City of Spokane Valley's website, it says there's help for people like Hubert. The site says to call 211, and it will send out volunteers to help remove the berm. But when Hubert called he says it wasn't help on the other line, it was an answering machine.



"That 211 number is a joke because when I called that number, they said our hours are between 8 and 5. You know and Monday through Friday so how does that help me on Saturday when I need to go to the store to get medicine how does that help me," Dyche added.

KHQ did reach out to the City of Spokane Valley for comment but has not heard back yet.