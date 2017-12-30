Snow berms trap Spokane Valley man in home - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Snow berms trap Spokane Valley man in home

Posted: Updated:
by Peter Maxwell, Reporter
Connect
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. -

A Spokane Valley man is worried that the berm at the end of his driveway is going to get a lot worse after the freezing rain “'it's going to become an ice dam."  said Hubert Dyche.

Hubert has a growing frustration with the City of Spokane Valley after the latest winter storm.

"I spoke with the guy who was in charge of the plowing last year, and he said, that they're not going to drop any more berms in my driveway and that hasn't happened obviously," said Hubert.

Except for the first plow of the season of the season he thought they had it right "because they dumped everything over on the opposite side of the street but then of course here comes this plow."

This plow created a mess for Hubert. He can't shovel the fluffy light snow or the heavy wet snow on his own because of many medical issues. "I am in constant pain from a stroke and that I shovel that and I cant bend over hardly at all so picking up weight is a real difficult thing for me," said Dyche. 

On the City of Spokane Valley's website, it says there's help for people like Hubert. The site says to call 211, and it will send out volunteers to help remove the berm. But when Hubert called he says it wasn't help on the other line, it was an answering machine.
 
"That 211 number is a joke because when I called that number, they said our hours are between 8 and 5. You know and Monday through Friday so how does that help me on Saturday when I need to go to the store to get medicine how does that help me," Dyche added.

KHQ did reach out to the City of Spokane Valley for comment but has not heard back yet.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • 16-year-old passenger killed in I-90 DUI crash in Coeur d'Alene

    16-year-old passenger killed in I-90 DUI crash in Coeur d'Alene

    Saturday, December 30 2017 5:26 PM EST2017-12-30 22:26:38 GMT

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Idaho State Police are still investigating a crash on Interstate 90 Friday night that left a passenger dead and one person hospitalized. Police say the crash happened just after 10:30 p.m. at milepost 12.9 in Coeur d'Alene.

    >>

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Idaho State Police are still investigating a crash on Interstate 90 Friday night that left a passenger dead and one person hospitalized. Police say the crash happened just after 10:30 p.m. at milepost 12.9 in Coeur d'Alene.

    >>

  • FIRST ON KHQ: Clay Starbuck's Children Respond To Guilty Verdict

    FIRST ON KHQ: Clay Starbuck's Children Respond To Guilty Verdict

    SPOKANE, Wash. - KHQ has obtained a letter, sent to us by Clay Starbuck's sister, in which Clay and Channin Starbuck's children defend their father.

         >>
    SPOKANE, Wash. - KHQ has obtained a letter, sent to us by Clay Starbuck's sister, in which Clay and Channin Starbuck's children defend their father.On Tuesday afternoon Clay Starbuck was found guilty of First-Degree Murder in the 2011 death of his ex-wife Channin Starbuck. the 42 year-old woman was found dead in her Deer Park home. >>

  • Medical Examiner Testifies In The Clay Starbuck Murder Trial; WARNING: Graphic Details

    Medical Examiner Testifies In The Clay Starbuck Murder Trial; WARNING: Graphic Details

    SPOKANE, Wash. – Details surrounding the cause of death of 42-year-old Chanin Starbuck were the focus Thursday morning in the trial of her ex-husband Clay Starbuck.>>
    SPOKANE, Wash. – Details surrounding the cause of death of 42-year-old Chanin Starbuck were the focus Thursday morning in the trial of her ex-husband Clay Starbuck.>>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Strangers install carport for disabled Cheney woman

    Strangers install carport for disabled Cheney woman

    Sunday, December 31 2017 12:13 AM EST2017-12-31 05:13:35 GMT

    CHENEY, Wash.- It's amazing how much of an impact a random act of kindness from a stranger can have on our lives. A local woman battling severe arthritis is praising the four strangers who helped her when she needed it most. Debbie Brown didn't know where to turn. 

    >>

    CHENEY, Wash.- It's amazing how much of an impact a random act of kindness from a stranger can have on our lives. A local woman battling severe arthritis is praising the four strangers who helped her when she needed it most. Debbie Brown didn't know where to turn. 

    >>

  • Snow berms trap Spokane Valley man in home

    Snow berms trap Spokane Valley man in home

    Saturday, December 30 2017 10:06 PM EST2017-12-31 03:06:09 GMT

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. A Spokane Valley man is worried that the berm at the end of his driveway is going to get a lot worse after the freezing rain “'it's going to become an ice dam."  said Hubert Dyche. Hubert has a growing frustration with the City of Spokane Valley after the latest winter storm. "I spoke with the guy who was in charge of the plowing last year, and he said, that they're not going to drop any more berms in my driveway

    >>

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. A Spokane Valley man is worried that the berm at the end of his driveway is going to get a lot worse after the freezing rain “'it's going to become an ice dam."  said Hubert Dyche. Hubert has a growing frustration with the City of Spokane Valley after the latest winter storm. "I spoke with the guy who was in charge of the plowing last year, and he said, that they're not going to drop any more berms in my driveway

    >>

  • Video: Squirrel attacks officer after breaking into New York home

    Video: Squirrel attacks officer after breaking into New York home

    Saturday, December 30 2017 8:31 PM EST2017-12-31 01:31:50 GMT

    BROCKPORT, NY - An upstate New York Police officer found himself in a squirrely situation involving a somewhat unusual suspect and it was all caught on camera. On Friday, Brockport Police say officers responded to a report of a squirrel that had gotten inside a house and was eating cookies. Body camera video shows the squirrel racing across the walls and table before lunging at the officer.

    >>

    BROCKPORT, NY - An upstate New York Police officer found himself in a squirrely situation involving a somewhat unusual suspect and it was all caught on camera. On Friday, Brockport Police say officers responded to a report of a squirrel that had gotten inside a house and was eating cookies. Body camera video shows the squirrel racing across the walls and table before lunging at the officer.

    >>
    •   