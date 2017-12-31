Strangers install carport for disabled Cheney womanPosted: Updated:
16-year-old passenger killed in I-90 DUI crash in Coeur d'Alene
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Idaho State Police are still investigating a crash on Interstate 90 Friday night that left a passenger dead and one person hospitalized. Police say the crash happened just after 10:30 p.m. at milepost 12.9 in Coeur d'Alene.>>
Snow berms trap Spokane Valley man in home
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. A Spokane Valley man is worried that the berm at the end of his driveway is going to get a lot worse after the freezing rain “'it's going to become an ice dam." said Hubert Dyche. Hubert has a growing frustration with the City of Spokane Valley after the latest winter storm. "I spoke with the guy who was in charge of the plowing last year, and he said, that they're not going to drop any more berms in my driveway>>
FIRST ON KHQ: Clay Starbuck's Children Respond To Guilty Verdict
>>SPOKANE, Wash. - KHQ has obtained a letter, sent to us by Clay Starbuck's sister, in which Clay and Channin Starbuck's children defend their father.On Tuesday afternoon Clay Starbuck was found guilty of First-Degree Murder in the 2011 death of his ex-wife Channin Starbuck. the 42 year-old woman was found dead in her Deer Park home. >>
Medical Examiner Testifies In The Clay Starbuck Murder Trial; WARNING: Graphic Details
Police: 'Piggyback bandit' massages teen's back at airport, hands him money
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) - A Washington man who allegedly massaged a teenage boy's back without his permission at a New Jersey airport and handed him a note with money inside is facing child endangerment charges.>>
Mother, Brother Of Murder Victim Chanin Starbuck Speak To KHQ
Strangers install carport for disabled Cheney woman
CHENEY, Wash.- It's amazing how much of an impact a random act of kindness from a stranger can have on our lives. A local woman battling severe arthritis is praising the four strangers who helped her when she needed it most. Debbie Brown didn't know where to turn.>>
Snow berms trap Spokane Valley man in home
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. A Spokane Valley man is worried that the berm at the end of his driveway is going to get a lot worse after the freezing rain “'it's going to become an ice dam." said Hubert Dyche. Hubert has a growing frustration with the City of Spokane Valley after the latest winter storm. "I spoke with the guy who was in charge of the plowing last year, and he said, that they're not going to drop any more berms in my driveway>>
Video: Squirrel attacks officer after breaking into New York home
BROCKPORT, NY - An upstate New York Police officer found himself in a squirrely situation involving a somewhat unusual suspect and it was all caught on camera. On Friday, Brockport Police say officers responded to a report of a squirrel that had gotten inside a house and was eating cookies. Body camera video shows the squirrel racing across the walls and table before lunging at the officer.>>
Police: 'Piggyback bandit' massages teen's back at airport, hands him money
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) - A Washington man who allegedly massaged a teenage boy's back without his permission at a New Jersey airport and handed him a note with money inside is facing child endangerment charges.>>
16-year-old passenger killed in I-90 DUI crash in Coeur d'Alene
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Idaho State Police are still investigating a crash on Interstate 90 Friday night that left a passenger dead and one person hospitalized. Police say the crash happened just after 10:30 p.m. at milepost 12.9 in Coeur d'Alene.>>
Louisiana police arrest 'Nigerian prince' on 269 counts of fraud
SLIDELL, La. - Police in Slidell, Louisiana say that after an extensive 18-month investigation, officers have arrested a man claiming to be a Nigerian prince. Police say the man is responsible for scamming people out of thousands of dollars. You've probably gotten the email before. A Nigerian prince claims that you are the named beneficiary in a will, to inherit an estate worth a million dollars or more.>>
Police rescue seal pup waddling around Cape Cod highway
YARMOUTH, Mass. (AP) - A baby seal that wandered far from the ocean has been returned to the sea with the help of some police officers on Cape Cod. Yarmouth Police say the seal pup was found waddling on Route 6A in Yarmouth Port late Friday. Police and Amazing Animal Ambassadors were able to put the seal in a cage and hold onto it until wildlife officials arrived.>>
Montana avalanche buries car, causes truck to crash
MISSOULA, (AP) - An avalanche in Montana buried a car to its roof and caused a tractor-trailer to crash but nobody was hurt. The snow slide happened Friday night on Montana Highway 200 about 16 miles (26 kilometers) west of Lincoln. Crews got the road cleared Saturday morning. Lincoln Volunteer Fire Department assistant fire chief Aaron Birkholz tells the Missoulian the avalanche was a quarter-mile (400 meters) long.>>
NYC fire victims include resident who rescued others
NEW YORK (AP) - The victims of New York City's deadliest fire in decades include a man who immigrated to the Bronx from Ghana and dreamed of becoming a military policeman. A relative tells The New York Times that Emmanuel Mensah had rescued a number of people then went back into the burning building, where he died of smoke inhalation.>>
Judge: Woman unfit to care for horse after DUI while riding
BARTOW, Fla. (AP) - A Florida judge says a sheriff's office must retain custody of a horse whose owner was charged with drunken driving while riding the animal. In a report by The Ledger , Polk County Judge Sharon Franklin said 53-year-old Donna Byrne was unfit to care for the horse. Franklin also said Byrne must complete treatment for alcohol addiction.>>
