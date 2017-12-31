Strangers install carport for disabled Cheney woman - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Strangers install carport for disabled Cheney woman

Posted: Updated:
by Hayley Guenthner, KHQ Local News Anchor & Reporter
CHENEY, Wash. -

It's amazing how much of an impact a random act of kindness from a stranger can have on our lives. A local woman battling severe arthritis is praising the four strangers who helped her when she needed it most.

Debbie Brown didn't know where to turn. Her carport was destroyed by vicious winds in October, and with no protection from the elements getting in and out of her car, she was scared a horrific fall was imminent. Desperate for some help, she said "Help Me Hayley." Thanks to our amazing community, Hayley got results.

"It is very difficult to get around," Debbie said. "Especially in this weather. I have Rheumatoid Arthritis. that's what makes it difficult."

Debbie is used to living in pain. She said there's a lot she can take, but when that October windstorm destroyed her carport, she said she was reaching her limit.

"The entire cover was ripped to shreds," she said. "My heart just fell into my stomach. I do need it. It makes it a lot safer for me to get in and out of the car."

Debbie said she lives on a fixed income in a mobile home just outside of Cheney. She told Hayley she was able to scrape together just enough for a new cover, but fell short when it came to hiring someone to install it. Desperate, she called Hayley.

"I knew you would be able to help," she said.

That's when Hayley reached out to the local Facebook group, "Man Up." Immediately, a member told Hayley they were on it. Within days, Debbie had the relief she was so desperate for.

"The first night they were here until well after dark," she said. "The next morning, they were back at 8:30. To have a place for my car, not in the snow and ice, is just literally a life saver."

Debbie's four heroes told her they don't want any recognition. They told her it was simply the nice thing to do.

"There are a lot of good people in this world, and they are four of them," she said. "I thank you so much and I thank those guys so much. They even volunteered to do a few extra jobs around my house while they were here. I'm amazed."

    •   