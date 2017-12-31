Houston police arrest man with guns in hotel ahead of New Year's - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Houston police arrest man with guns in hotel ahead of New Year's Eve celebration

Posted: Updated:
by Matt Pusatory, KHQ Local News Web Producer
HOUSTON -

The Latest on a man arrested at a Houston hotel with several guns in his room (all times local):
  
2:45 p.m.
  
Houston police say they don't believe an intoxicated man arrested for having several guns in his hotel room intended to use the weapons.
  
Investigators say security officers called police after the man became belligerent and refused to be leave the bar at downtown Houston's Hyatt Regency Hotel. The hotel's annual New Year's Eve party is one of the city's largest.
  
Police say responding officers found a rifle, a shotgun and a handgun in the man's room, plus ammunition. He was arrested for unlawfully carrying a weapon and trespassing.
  
Police spokesman Victor Senties says the man later told investigators he'd brought the guns into his room from his truck because he didn't want them to get stolen. He said his truck was parked in the hotel garage.
  
Senties says investigators don't believe the man intended "to use the weapons or to cause any kind of issue."
  
A man has been arrested on multiple charges after police say they found a small arsenal of guns on the top floor of the Hyatt Regency in downtown Houston.

KPRC-TV in Houston reports police at the hotel called for backup around 1:30 a.m. local time on Sunday after they attempted to arrest the man for being drunk and trespassing. When backup arrived, police noticed ammunition laying around the man's hotel room, Lt. Gorgon Macintosh with Houston Police said.

Police report the man was arrested for unlawfully carrying a weapon and trespassing. When investigators searched the man's room they found an AR-15 style rifle, a shotgun a handgun and ammunition.

According to the hotel's website, the Hyatt is preparing for a New Year's Eve celebration which will include 50,000 balloons dropping at midnight.

Police towed the man's truck and are expected to search it and examine it for any further evidence.

Houston Police have yet to interview the man they arrested to figure out why he had the weapons with him. The investigation is ongoing.

