Seattle settles lawsuit over abuse claims against ex-mayor

The City of Seattle has settled a lawsuit filed by a man who claimed former Mayor Ed Murray sexually abused him when he was a teenager.



City Attorney Pete Holmes announced late Saturday that the city will pay Delvonn Heckard $150,000 to resolve the lawsuit, which led to Murray's resignation.



The lawsuit claimed Murray raped and molested Heckard as a teen and blamed the city for enabling Murray to use his political office to slander Heckard and others for months.



Holmes says the settlement is an important step in putting a sad chapter behind the city.



Murray continues to deny the allegations and in a statement said the relief of resolving the case is bittersweet.



Heckard's lawyer, Lincoln Beauregard, said Sunday that the funds will help Heckard in his recovery.

