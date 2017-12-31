Trump offers condolences to Colorado victims

Trump offers condolences to Colorado victimsPosted: Updated:
Police say 87-year-old Toppenish woman has been found dead
TOPPENISH, Wash. - Update, December 31: Toppenish Police confirmed Sunday that an 87-year-old woman missing since December 28 has been found dead. Police said Mary Shattuck likely died from exposure and that no foul play was suspected.>>
10 killed in fiery crash along Mexico's Pacific coast
ACAPULCO, Mexico (AP) - Mexican authorities say five people visiting from the United States were among 10 people killed in a fiery car crash on a coastal highway in southern Mexico. Guerrero state security spokesman Roberto Alvarez Heredia said Sunday that the crash late Friday also left two U.S. residents hospitalized.>>
16-year-old passenger killed in I-90 DUI crash in Coeur d'Alene
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Idaho State Police are still investigating a crash on Interstate 90 Friday night that left a passenger dead and one person hospitalized. Police say the crash happened just after 10:30 p.m. at milepost 12.9 in Coeur d'Alene.>>
Kim says US should know North Korean nuclear force a reality
TOKYO (AP) - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un says the United States should be aware that his country's nuclear forces are now a reality, not a threat. Kim was speaking in his annual New Year's Day address. He said the country had achieved the historic feat of "completing" its nuclear forces and added that the has a "nuclear button" on his desk.>>
First Night Spokane ringing in 2018 with activities for all ages
SPOKANE, Wash. - First Night is a way to ring in the new year and this year they’ve added a variety of new things for people of all ages to enjoy. There are dance and singing contests where you can win prize money, but there’s also Estelle Nelson is in charge of the Ironclad Art Gallery. High school students in shop classes brought in their art pieces to compete for a scholarship to the Oxarc School of Welding. Estelle says getting a certificate from there will give them a...>>
Wounded Colorado deputies had to crawl to safety
DENVER (AP) - Authorities say deputies wounded in a barrage of gunfire inside a Denver area apartment were forced to give up on a slain colleague and crawl to safety. Douglas County Sheriff Tony Spurlock says three deputies and a police officer who were shot and injured in the Sunday morning shooting went down within seconds of each other.>>
City of Spokane completes full city plow
SPOKANE, Wash. - The City of Spokane announced Sunday that it has completed the full-city plow that started Thursday evening. Crews will continue de-icing and sanding during the New Year holiday. Streets near schools will be priority on Tuesday. Citizens who note that their block was missed by plows may call 3-1-1 to report the miss, select option 5 on the 3-1-1 after-hours menu to report.>>
Spokane Valley firefighters help clear snow from elderly man's driveway
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - One Spokane Valley woman is making it her mission to share the good, especially as we approach the new year. Cassandra Studd says she was putting away her Christmas decorations on Saturday when she saw her neighbor outside shoveling. She didn’t think anything of it since it’s typical in the winter, but then she saw flashing lights. Cassandra saw a fire truck outside and firemen caring for her elderly neighbor. An ambulance arrived and they went to g...>>
Wounded Colorado deputies had to crawl to safety
DENVER (AP) - Authorities say deputies wounded in a barrage of gunfire inside a Denver area apartment were forced to give up on a slain colleague and crawl to safety. Douglas County Sheriff Tony Spurlock says three deputies and a police officer who were shot and injured in the Sunday morning shooting went down within seconds of each other.>>
Police replace Christmas gifts for family robbed by a Grinch
CHESHIRE, Conn. (AP) - Police and community members in Connecticut have banded together to replace a family's gifts stolen by a Grinch on Christmas Day. Cheshire officers collected donated presents for the Maher family and delivered more than 100 gifts to them Saturday aboard emergency vehicles with lights and sirens blaring.>>
10 killed in fiery crash along Mexico's Pacific coast
ACAPULCO, Mexico (AP) - Mexican authorities say five people visiting from the United States were among 10 people killed in a fiery car crash on a coastal highway in southern Mexico. Guerrero state security spokesman Roberto Alvarez Heredia said Sunday that the crash late Friday also left two U.S. residents hospitalized.>>
Houston police arrest man with guns in hotel ahead of New Year's Eve celebration
HOUSTON - Houston police say they don't believe an intoxicated man arrested for having several guns in his hotel room intended to use the weapons. Investigators say security officers called police after the man became belligerent and refused to be leave the bar at downtown Houston's Hyatt Regency Hotel. The hotel's annual New Year's Eve party is one of the city's largest.>>
Trump offers condolences to Colorado victims
DENVER (AP) - President Donald Trump is offering his condolences to the victims of a shooting in suburban Denver that killed one sheriff's deputy and wounded six other people, including four deputies. Trump said on Twitter on Sunday: "My deepest condolences to the victims of the terrible shooting in Douglas County dcsheriff, and their families. We love our police and law enforcement - God Bless them all!">>
