Trump offers condolences to Colorado victims

President Donald Trump is offering his condolences to the victims of a shooting in suburban Denver that killed one sheriff's deputy and wounded six other people, including four deputies.



Trump said on Twitter on Sunday: "My deepest condolences to the victims of the terrible shooting in Douglas County dcsheriff, and their families. We love our police and law enforcement - God Bless them all!"



One sheriff's deputy was killed and four other deputies were wounded in Sunday's shooting in Highlands Ranch. Two civilians were also wounded.



Authorities say deputies were called to the scene of a domestic disturbance and were shot. The suspected gunman was also shot and is believed to be dead.



The shooting capped a year of deadly attacks in the United States.

