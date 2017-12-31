Spokane Valley firefighters help clear snow from elderly man's d - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Spokane Valley firefighters help clear snow from elderly man's driveway

Posted: Updated:
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. -

One Spokane Valley woman is making it her mission to share the good, especially as we approach the new year.

Cassandra Studd says she was putting away her Christmas decorations on Saturday when she saw her neighbor outside shoveling. She didn’t think anything of it since it’s typical in the winter, but then she saw flashing lights.

Cassandra saw a fire truck outside and firemen caring for her elderly neighbor. An ambulance arrived and they went to go help. But the firefighters didn’t leave. Cassandra says they picked up the shovels and continued working on clearing the driveway of his home.  doesn't know exactly

“It's freezing cold out. There were two huge berms from the plow going by and they took care of it all for him,” she says.

She doesn’t know exactly what happened, but was so touched by the firefighters’ actions she wanted to share that positive message an did so on Facebook.

“They go above and beyond and I don't think they're recognized, same with the police,” she says.

She says she constantly sees and hears about the negative things, that she just wants to share the good.

“When things go wrong you're supposed to look for the heroes,” she says.

So on Saturday, she did. The heroes she found weren’t wearing capes, but they were carrying shovels. 

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Police say 87-year-old Toppenish woman has been found dead

    Police say 87-year-old Toppenish woman has been found dead

    Sunday, December 31 2017 8:46 PM EST2018-01-01 01:46:37 GMT

    TOPPENISH, Wash. - Update, December 31: Toppenish Police confirmed Sunday that an 87-year-old woman missing since December 28 has been found dead. Police said Mary Shattuck likely died from exposure and that no foul play was suspected.

    >>

    TOPPENISH, Wash. - Update, December 31: Toppenish Police confirmed Sunday that an 87-year-old woman missing since December 28 has been found dead. Police said Mary Shattuck likely died from exposure and that no foul play was suspected.

    >>

  • 10 killed in fiery crash along Mexico's Pacific coast

    10 killed in fiery crash along Mexico's Pacific coast

    Sunday, December 31 2017 5:01 PM EST2017-12-31 22:01:04 GMT

    ACAPULCO, Mexico (AP) - Mexican authorities say five people visiting from the United States were among 10 people killed in a fiery car crash on a coastal highway in southern Mexico.    Guerrero state security spokesman Roberto Alvarez Heredia said Sunday that the crash late Friday also left two U.S. residents hospitalized.

    >>

    ACAPULCO, Mexico (AP) - Mexican authorities say five people visiting from the United States were among 10 people killed in a fiery car crash on a coastal highway in southern Mexico.    Guerrero state security spokesman Roberto Alvarez Heredia said Sunday that the crash late Friday also left two U.S. residents hospitalized.

    >>

  • 16-year-old passenger killed in I-90 DUI crash in Coeur d'Alene

    16-year-old passenger killed in I-90 DUI crash in Coeur d'Alene

    Saturday, December 30 2017 5:26 PM EST2017-12-30 22:26:38 GMT

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Idaho State Police are still investigating a crash on Interstate 90 Friday night that left a passenger dead and one person hospitalized. Police say the crash happened just after 10:30 p.m. at milepost 12.9 in Coeur d'Alene.

    >>

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Idaho State Police are still investigating a crash on Interstate 90 Friday night that left a passenger dead and one person hospitalized. Police say the crash happened just after 10:30 p.m. at milepost 12.9 in Coeur d'Alene.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • First Night Spokane ringing in 2018 with activities for all ages

    First Night Spokane ringing in 2018 with activities for all ages

    Sunday, December 31 2017 9:56 PM EST2018-01-01 02:56:51 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - First Night is a way to ring in the new year and this year they’ve added a variety of new things for people of all ages to enjoy. There are dance and singing contests where you can win prize money, but there’s also Estelle Nelson is in charge of the Ironclad Art Gallery. High school students in shop classes brought in their art pieces to compete for a scholarship to the Oxarc School of Welding. Estelle says getting a certificate from there will give them a...

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - First Night is a way to ring in the new year and this year they’ve added a variety of new things for people of all ages to enjoy. There are dance and singing contests where you can win prize money, but there’s also Estelle Nelson is in charge of the Ironclad Art Gallery. High school students in shop classes brought in their art pieces to compete for a scholarship to the Oxarc School of Welding. Estelle says getting a certificate from there will give them a...

    >>

  • Kim says US should know North Korean nuclear force a reality

    Kim says US should know North Korean nuclear force a reality

    Sunday, December 31 2017 9:04 PM EST2018-01-01 02:04:55 GMT

    TOKYO (AP) - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un says the United States should be aware that his country's nuclear forces are now a reality, not a threat.    Kim was speaking in his annual New Year's Day address. He said the country had achieved the historic feat of "completing" its nuclear forces and added that the  has a "nuclear button" on his desk.

    >>

    TOKYO (AP) - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un says the United States should be aware that his country's nuclear forces are now a reality, not a threat.    Kim was speaking in his annual New Year's Day address. He said the country had achieved the historic feat of "completing" its nuclear forces and added that the  has a "nuclear button" on his desk.

    >>

  • Police say 87-year-old Toppenish woman has been found dead

    Police say 87-year-old Toppenish woman has been found dead

    Sunday, December 31 2017 8:46 PM EST2018-01-01 01:46:37 GMT

    TOPPENISH, Wash. - Update, December 31: Toppenish Police confirmed Sunday that an 87-year-old woman missing since December 28 has been found dead. Police said Mary Shattuck likely died from exposure and that no foul play was suspected.

    >>

    TOPPENISH, Wash. - Update, December 31: Toppenish Police confirmed Sunday that an 87-year-old woman missing since December 28 has been found dead. Police said Mary Shattuck likely died from exposure and that no foul play was suspected.

    >>
    •   