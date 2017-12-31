Spokane Valley firefighters help clear snow from elderly man's driveway

One Spokane Valley woman is making it her mission to share the good, especially as we approach the new year.

Cassandra Studd says she was putting away her Christmas decorations on Saturday when she saw her neighbor outside shoveling. She didn’t think anything of it since it’s typical in the winter, but then she saw flashing lights.

Cassandra saw a fire truck outside and firemen caring for her elderly neighbor. An ambulance arrived and they went to go help. But the firefighters didn’t leave. Cassandra says they picked up the shovels and continued working on clearing the driveway of his home. doesn't know exactly

“It's freezing cold out. There were two huge berms from the plow going by and they took care of it all for him,” she says.

She doesn’t know exactly what happened, but was so touched by the firefighters’ actions she wanted to share that positive message an did so on Facebook.

“They go above and beyond and I don't think they're recognized, same with the police,” she says.

She says she constantly sees and hears about the negative things, that she just wants to share the good.

“When things go wrong you're supposed to look for the heroes,” she says.

So on Saturday, she did. The heroes she found weren’t wearing capes, but they were carrying shovels.