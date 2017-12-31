City of Spokane completes full city plow

The City of Spokane announced Sunday that it has completed the full-city plow that started Thursday evening. Crews will continue de-icing and sanding during the New Year holiday.

Streets near schools will be priority on Tuesday. Citizens who note that their block was missed by plows may call 3-1-1 to report the miss, select option 5 on the 3-1-1 after-hours menu to report.

During this full-City plow, gates used to lessen berms at the end of driveways primarily were used in the Five Mile and Manito/Cannon Hill residential plow routes. They were used in Chief Garry Park and Lincoln Heights in the first full-City plow and will be used in other areas of the City in future full-City plows this season. Just as a reminder, crews generally do leave berms at the end of driveways in the residential areas when plowing. Only seven pieces of equipment have been outfitted with the gates as part of a pilot project this year.

Additionally, berms are likely in front of cars, even those parked on the odd side of the street. The parking restrictions are intended to allow plow drivers to do a better job of clearing snow in neighborhoods and to complete their work more efficiently.

The City does ask that citizens who haven’t already shoveled their sidewalks to clear a 36-inch pedestrian path and to assist neighbors who may need help removing snow. Seniors or disabled individuals can call 3-1-1 to connect with resources for shoveling sidewalks.