First Night Spokane ringing in 2018 with activities for all ages - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

First Night Spokane ringing in 2018 with activities for all ages

Posted: Updated:

First Night is a way to ring in the new year and this year they’ve added a variety of new things for people of all ages to enjoy.

There are dance and singing contests where you can win prize money, but there’s also

Estelle Nelson is in charge of the Ironclad Art Gallery. High school students in shop classes brought in their art pieces to compete for a scholarship to the Oxarc School of Welding. Estelle says getting a certificate from there will give them a boost from a starting wage of  $11.50 an hour to $18.00. She says it’s a way to turn their passion for art into a lucrative career.

They've also added free parking and shuttles to get you where you need to go for the event.

To see everything that is happening at First Night, you can see it on their website: https://www.firstnightspokane.org/

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Police say 87-year-old Toppenish woman has been found dead

    Police say 87-year-old Toppenish woman has been found dead

    Sunday, December 31 2017 8:46 PM EST2018-01-01 01:46:37 GMT

    TOPPENISH, Wash. - Update, December 31: Toppenish Police confirmed Sunday that an 87-year-old woman missing since December 28 has been found dead. Police said Mary Shattuck likely died from exposure and that no foul play was suspected.

    >>

    TOPPENISH, Wash. - Update, December 31: Toppenish Police confirmed Sunday that an 87-year-old woman missing since December 28 has been found dead. Police said Mary Shattuck likely died from exposure and that no foul play was suspected.

    >>

  • 10 killed in fiery crash along Mexico's Pacific coast

    10 killed in fiery crash along Mexico's Pacific coast

    Sunday, December 31 2017 5:01 PM EST2017-12-31 22:01:04 GMT

    ACAPULCO, Mexico (AP) - Mexican authorities say five people visiting from the United States were among 10 people killed in a fiery car crash on a coastal highway in southern Mexico.    Guerrero state security spokesman Roberto Alvarez Heredia said Sunday that the crash late Friday also left two U.S. residents hospitalized.

    >>

    ACAPULCO, Mexico (AP) - Mexican authorities say five people visiting from the United States were among 10 people killed in a fiery car crash on a coastal highway in southern Mexico.    Guerrero state security spokesman Roberto Alvarez Heredia said Sunday that the crash late Friday also left two U.S. residents hospitalized.

    >>

  • 16-year-old passenger killed in I-90 DUI crash in Coeur d'Alene

    16-year-old passenger killed in I-90 DUI crash in Coeur d'Alene

    Saturday, December 30 2017 5:26 PM EST2017-12-30 22:26:38 GMT

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Idaho State Police are still investigating a crash on Interstate 90 Friday night that left a passenger dead and one person hospitalized. Police say the crash happened just after 10:30 p.m. at milepost 12.9 in Coeur d'Alene.

    >>

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Idaho State Police are still investigating a crash on Interstate 90 Friday night that left a passenger dead and one person hospitalized. Police say the crash happened just after 10:30 p.m. at milepost 12.9 in Coeur d'Alene.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • First Night Spokane ringing in 2018 with activities for all ages

    First Night Spokane ringing in 2018 with activities for all ages

    Sunday, December 31 2017 9:56 PM EST2018-01-01 02:56:51 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - First Night is a way to ring in the new year and this year they’ve added a variety of new things for people of all ages to enjoy. There are dance and singing contests where you can win prize money, but there’s also Estelle Nelson is in charge of the Ironclad Art Gallery. High school students in shop classes brought in their art pieces to compete for a scholarship to the Oxarc School of Welding. Estelle says getting a certificate from there will give them a...

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - First Night is a way to ring in the new year and this year they’ve added a variety of new things for people of all ages to enjoy. There are dance and singing contests where you can win prize money, but there’s also Estelle Nelson is in charge of the Ironclad Art Gallery. High school students in shop classes brought in their art pieces to compete for a scholarship to the Oxarc School of Welding. Estelle says getting a certificate from there will give them a...

    >>

  • Kim says US should know North Korean nuclear force a reality

    Kim says US should know North Korean nuclear force a reality

    Sunday, December 31 2017 9:04 PM EST2018-01-01 02:04:55 GMT

    TOKYO (AP) - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un says the United States should be aware that his country's nuclear forces are now a reality, not a threat.    Kim was speaking in his annual New Year's Day address. He said the country had achieved the historic feat of "completing" its nuclear forces and added that the  has a "nuclear button" on his desk.

    >>

    TOKYO (AP) - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un says the United States should be aware that his country's nuclear forces are now a reality, not a threat.    Kim was speaking in his annual New Year's Day address. He said the country had achieved the historic feat of "completing" its nuclear forces and added that the  has a "nuclear button" on his desk.

    >>

  • Police say 87-year-old Toppenish woman has been found dead

    Police say 87-year-old Toppenish woman has been found dead

    Sunday, December 31 2017 8:46 PM EST2018-01-01 01:46:37 GMT

    TOPPENISH, Wash. - Update, December 31: Toppenish Police confirmed Sunday that an 87-year-old woman missing since December 28 has been found dead. Police said Mary Shattuck likely died from exposure and that no foul play was suspected.

    >>

    TOPPENISH, Wash. - Update, December 31: Toppenish Police confirmed Sunday that an 87-year-old woman missing since December 28 has been found dead. Police said Mary Shattuck likely died from exposure and that no foul play was suspected.

    >>
    •   