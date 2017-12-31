First Night Spokane ringing in 2018 with activities for all ages

First Night is a way to ring in the new year and this year they’ve added a variety of new things for people of all ages to enjoy.

There are dance and singing contests where you can win prize money, but there’s also

Estelle Nelson is in charge of the Ironclad Art Gallery. High school students in shop classes brought in their art pieces to compete for a scholarship to the Oxarc School of Welding. Estelle says getting a certificate from there will give them a boost from a starting wage of $11.50 an hour to $18.00. She says it’s a way to turn their passion for art into a lucrative career.

They've also added free parking and shuttles to get you where you need to go for the event.

To see everything that is happening at First Night, you can see it on their website: https://www.firstnightspokane.org/