Name Spokane's newest bridge! Here are the requirements for submissions

Wake up with KHQ and The Wake Up Show -- everyday from 7 to 9 a.m.

KHQ.COM - Earlier this year construction started on a pedestrian bicycle bridge over the BNSF corridor that will connect the East Sprague area to the University District.

Now we need your help to name the bridge! We are looking for names that will stand the test of time. Here are the nomine requirements:

Nominees must have made an outstanding contribution to the City of Spokane.

An individual or family must have been a resident of the City of Spokane.

The duplication or repeat use of names will be avoided.

Living political nominees must have retired from political office for at least five years.

Submitting an idea is simple; post your proposed name on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram and tag @spokanecity. Include the significance of your suggestion, what it means to you and its relevance to Spokane.

The deadline to #NameTheBridge is January 31, 2018. Become a part of Spokane’s history and submit your name suggestions today!