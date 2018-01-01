Suspect running from deputies agrees K9 Khan is 'real good' after getting caught

Spokane Valley deputy Tyler Kullman and his partner K9 Khan tracked down a fleeing domestic violence suspect hiding in the bushes on December 23. Alex J. Heglund was booked into the Spokane County Jail for Assault, Malicious Mischief and Obstructing.

It happened around 7:30 p.m. Deputy Kullman and K9 Khan arrived to help deputies investigating a domestic violence call at a house in the 11700 block of E. 36th Ave.

During the investigation, deputies on the scene developed probable cause to arrest Heglund, who had run away on scene when deputies first arrived. With information from the investigation, and Heglund's previous history of violence and weapons possession, a perimeter was set up and Kullman and Khan were called in to track the man down.

Khan began tracking to the east of the house. About three houses away, Khan changed directions around a travel trailer and entered some large bushes and immediately made contact with Heglund. Heglund eventually showed his hands and surrendered. He was given medical attention and then taken to jail. Deputy Kullman explained to Heglund why Khan had been used, since Heglund's moods seemed to swing from angry and aggressive to calm.

Heglund reportedly didn't say much except that he was tough and K9 Khan "is good, real good."

Heglund faces charges of 4th degree assault (domestic violence), 3rd degree malicious mischief and obstructing law enforcement.