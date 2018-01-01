This is why you don't celebrate by firing guns in the air

Pasco police would like to remind you that gravity is the law, too, and what goes up must come down.

Case in point, a Pasco officer responded to the Lakeview Mobile Home Park just after midnight on January 1st. The caller showed him what they had found. A bullet, presumably fired into the air to ring in the new year, came down through the ceiling and into their bathtub.

Police say the children were not home at the time and the only people home at the time were in another room.

Police say it could have turned out very badly if the bullet had landed somewhere else in the home, but luckily no one was hurt. Pasco Police remind you not to celebrate by firing guns in the air.