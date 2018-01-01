Vigil set Monday evening for Colorado deputy killed in ambush-st - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Vigil set Monday evening for Colorado deputy killed in ambush-style shooting

DENVER -

The Latest on the fatal shooting of a sheriff's deputy in Colorado (all times local):
  
1:15 p.m.
  
A candlelight vigil is scheduled at 5 p.m. Monday for a Colorado sheriff's deputy who was gunned down after responding to a disturbance call in suburban Denver early Sunday.
  
The vigil for 29-year-old Douglas County Deputy Zackari Parrish will be held at Mission Hills Community Church in Littleton, Colorado - the church that Parrish attended with his wife and young daughters.
  
Pastor Craig Smith tells KDVR-TV that he's heard from people that Parrish loved his community and saw being police officer as a calling, as a way to serve his community.
  
The suspected gunman, 37-year-old Matthew Riehl, died in the shootout. Four other officers and two civilians also were injured.
  
___
  
11:20 a.m.
  
A man who was fatally shot after reportedly firing on five deputies in suburban Denver was the subject of a warning to University of Wyoming students two months ago.
  
Matthew Riehl was shot to death Sunday after shooting at the deputies, killing one.
  
The Nov. 6 email from Assistant College of Law Dean Lindsay Hoyt told students to notify campus police if they say Riehl or his vehicle near campus. The email included a photo of Riehl and his car.
  
UW spokesman Chad Baldwin said Monday that the school in Laramie, Wyoming, was investigating social media posts in which Riehl mentioned the College of Law and some of its employees. The posts did not contain any direct threats.
  
Baldwin says security on campus was increased for several days.
  
Riehl graduated from the College of Law in 2010.
  
___
  
1:30 a.m.
  
Authorities in suburban Denver are investigating what led a 37-year-old man to fire more than 100 rounds in his apartment on sheriff's deputies, killing one and injuring four others.
  
Matthew Riehl had previously posted videos online railing against the local sheriff and police.
  
The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says the man's roommate allowed deputies inside the apartment at a complex in Highlands Ranch.
  
Authorities say Riehl used his rifle to fatally shoot 29-year-old Zackari Parrish and wound four other law enforcement officers and two civilians.
  
More than 100 rounds were fired over the prolonged ordeal which ended after SWAT officers entered and shot and killed Riehl in a shootout.
  
Parrish leaves behind a wife and two children.
  
Gov. John Hickenlooper has ordered flags on all public buildings in Colorado lowered to half-staff until Tuesday evening in his honor.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  American YouTuber Logan Paul apologizes for sharing video with dead body hanging in forest

    American YouTuber Logan Paul apologizes for sharing video with dead body hanging in forest

    Tuesday, January 2 2018 10:18 AM EST2018-01-02 15:18:57 GMT

    TOKYO (AP) - American blogger Logan Paul has apologized after getting slammed for a video he shared on YouTube that appeared to show a body hanging in a Japanese forest known as a suicide spot.    He posted an apology on his Twitter site Tuesday, saying, "Where do I begin. Let's start with this. I'm sorry."

    >>

    TOKYO (AP) - American blogger Logan Paul has apologized after getting slammed for a video he shared on YouTube that appeared to show a body hanging in a Japanese forest known as a suicide spot.    He posted an apology on his Twitter site Tuesday, saying, "Where do I begin. Let's start with this. I'm sorry."

    >>

  Bond set at $200,000 for man charged in DUI crash that killed 16-year-old boy

    Bond set at $200,000 for man charged in DUI crash that killed 16-year-old boy

    Tuesday, January 2 2018 8:48 PM EST2018-01-03 01:48:24 GMT

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - The man arrested following a fatal crash Friday night on I-90 in Coeur d'Alene has been officially charged with felony manslaughter. 

    >>

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - The man arrested following a fatal crash Friday night on I-90 in Coeur d'Alene has been officially charged with felony manslaughter.  The crash happened after 20-year-old Jonah Leeder tried to pass a car on I-90. Leeder's car spun out of control and stalled perpendicular to oncoming traffic. The car was then t-boned by a pickup truck driven by William Swan. Leeder's 16-year-old brother, Jacob, was killed in the crash.

    >>

  Carrie Underwood announces she broke wrist and suffered facial injury in November that required 40-50 stitches

    Carrie Underwood announces she broke wrist and suffered facial injury in November that required 40-50 stitches

    Tuesday, January 2 2018 10:04 AM EST2018-01-02 15:04:45 GMT

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Country singer Carrie Underwood is bringing in 2018 by sharing more details about more injuries that she suffered after a fall that broke her wrist.   In a blog post to fans on New Year's Day Underwood says she sustained a facial injury that required 40-50 stitches and that she's "not quite looking the same." 

    >>

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Country singer Carrie Underwood is bringing in 2018 by sharing more details about more injuries that she suffered after a fall that broke her wrist.   In a blog post to fans on New Year's Day Underwood says she sustained a facial injury that required 40-50 stitches and that she's "not quite looking the same." 

    >>
  Ways to keep yourself and your property more secure in the New Year

    Ways to keep yourself and your property more secure in the New Year

    Tuesday, January 2 2018 9:53 PM EST2018-01-03 02:53:23 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - If you’re still looking for a new year’s resolution, why not look at how you can make yourself more secure? Spokane C.O.P.S. has a variety of programs that help our community in doing just that and they’re really a one stop shop for that information. Patrick Striker, executive director of the organization, says that with all the new gifts you likely got for the holidays, it’s important to make sure you document that property. At each shop, the...

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - If you’re still looking for a new year’s resolution, why not look at how you can make yourself more secure? Spokane C.O.P.S. has a variety of programs that help our community in doing just that and they’re really a one stop shop for that information. Patrick Striker, executive director of the organization, says that with all the new gifts you likely got for the holidays, it’s important to make sure you document that property. At each shop, the...

    >>

  Rat boards flight at California airport, forces cancellation

    Rat boards flight at California airport, forces cancellation

    Tuesday, January 2 2018 9:18 PM EST2018-01-03 02:18:47 GMT

    OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) - Alaska Airlines is calling in an exterminator after the company says a rat boarded one of its planes at Oakland International Airport in California and forced it to cancel the flight.    The airline says passengers were boarding the Portland, Oregon-bound flight Tuesday when the rat jumped from the jet way onto the plane.

    >>

    OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) - Alaska Airlines is calling in an exterminator after the company says a rat boarded one of its planes at Oakland International Airport in California and forced it to cancel the flight.    The airline says passengers were boarding the Portland, Oregon-bound flight Tuesday when the rat jumped from the jet way onto the plane.

    >>

  Crunching the numbers on Spokane's Ice Ribbon

    Crunching the numbers on Spokane's Ice Ribbon

    Tuesday, January 2 2018 9:09 PM EST2018-01-03 02:09:23 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The Ice Ribbon in Riverfront Park has been open less than a month, but large crowds continue to strap on skates and hit the ice. But can they keep up the pace? So far, the Ice Ribbon's director, John Moog, says things are going great. In the first 23 days that the Ice Ribbon has been open, Riverfront Park has already made more money than the Ice Palace brought in for all of 2016.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The Ice Ribbon in Riverfront Park has been open less than a month, but large crowds continue to strap on skates and hit the ice. But can they keep up the pace? So far, the Ice Ribbon's director, John Moog, says things are going great. In the first 23 days that the Ice Ribbon has been open, Riverfront Park has already made more money than the Ice Palace brought in for all of 2016.

    >>
    •   