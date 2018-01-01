Vandal tags Spokane neighborhood with inappropriate graffiti - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Vandal tags Spokane neighborhood with inappropriate graffiti

Posted: Updated:
by Hayley Guenthner, KHQ Local News Anchor & Reporter
Connect
SPOKANE, Wash. -

Neighbors near Crown and Division are starting the new year off disgusted after someone spray painted inappropriate drawings of body parts all over their alley. They hit cars, a boat, garages, it seemed nothing was off limits.

"Pretty disturbed," said Jason Whitney. "I have children. It's ridiculous."

Whitney's boat was hit by the taggers, so was an outbuilding. He was far from the only target.

"Somebody went through a spray panted the whole alley," he said. "All the way down."

He believes teens may be responsible. Perhaps they thought it was a funny prank, but Whitney and the several other property owners impacted, are not laughing.

"I think it's disgusting and uncalled for," he said.

Neighbors are in clean-up mode while hoping the suspect or suspects are caught.

"All of us are getting together to paint it and fix whatever we can, damage wise," Whitney said.

If you know who did this, please call crime check.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • American YouTuber Logan Paul apologizes for sharing video with dead body hanging in forest

    American YouTuber Logan Paul apologizes for sharing video with dead body hanging in forest

    Tuesday, January 2 2018 10:18 AM EST2018-01-02 15:18:57 GMT

    TOKYO (AP) - American blogger Logan Paul has apologized after getting slammed for a video he shared on YouTube that appeared to show a body hanging in a Japanese forest known as a suicide spot.    He posted an apology on his Twitter site Tuesday, saying, "Where do I begin. Let's start with this. I'm sorry."

    >>

    TOKYO (AP) - American blogger Logan Paul has apologized after getting slammed for a video he shared on YouTube that appeared to show a body hanging in a Japanese forest known as a suicide spot.    He posted an apology on his Twitter site Tuesday, saying, "Where do I begin. Let's start with this. I'm sorry."

    >>

  • Bond set at $200,000 for man charged in DUI crash that killed 16-year-old boy

    Bond set at $200,000 for man charged in DUI crash that killed 16-year-old boy

    Tuesday, January 2 2018 8:48 PM EST2018-01-03 01:48:24 GMT

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - The man arrested following a fatal crash Friday night on I-90 in Coeur d'Alene has been officially charged with felony manslaughter. 

    >>

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - The man arrested following a fatal crash Friday night on I-90 in Coeur d'Alene has been officially charged with felony manslaughter.  The crash happened after 20-year-old Jonah Leeder tried to pass a car on I-90. Leeder's car spun out of control and stalled perpendicular to oncoming traffic. The car was then t-boned by a pickup truck driven by William Swan. Leeder's 16-year-old brother, Jacob, was killed in the crash.

    >>

  • Carrie Underwood announces she broke wrist and suffered facial injury in November that required 40-50 stitches

    Carrie Underwood announces she broke wrist and suffered facial injury in November that required 40-50 stitches

    Tuesday, January 2 2018 10:04 AM EST2018-01-02 15:04:45 GMT

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Country singer Carrie Underwood is bringing in 2018 by sharing more details about more injuries that she suffered after a fall that broke her wrist.   In a blog post to fans on New Year's Day Underwood says she sustained a facial injury that required 40-50 stitches and that she's "not quite looking the same." 

    >>

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Country singer Carrie Underwood is bringing in 2018 by sharing more details about more injuries that she suffered after a fall that broke her wrist.   In a blog post to fans on New Year's Day Underwood says she sustained a facial injury that required 40-50 stitches and that she's "not quite looking the same." 

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Ways to keep yourself and your property more secure in the New Year

    Ways to keep yourself and your property more secure in the New Year

    Tuesday, January 2 2018 9:53 PM EST2018-01-03 02:53:23 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - If you’re still looking for a new year’s resolution, why not look at how you can make yourself more secure? Spokane C.O.P.S. has a variety of programs that help our community in doing just that and they’re really a one stop shop for that information. Patrick Striker, executive director of the organization, says that with all the new gifts you likely got for the holidays, it’s important to make sure you document that property. At each shop, the...

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - If you’re still looking for a new year’s resolution, why not look at how you can make yourself more secure? Spokane C.O.P.S. has a variety of programs that help our community in doing just that and they’re really a one stop shop for that information. Patrick Striker, executive director of the organization, says that with all the new gifts you likely got for the holidays, it’s important to make sure you document that property. At each shop, the...

    >>

  • Rat boards flight at California airport, forces cancellation

    Rat boards flight at California airport, forces cancellation

    Tuesday, January 2 2018 9:18 PM EST2018-01-03 02:18:47 GMT

    OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) - Alaska Airlines is calling in an exterminator after the company says a rat boarded one of its planes at Oakland International Airport in California and forced it to cancel the flight.    The airline says passengers were boarding the Portland, Oregon-bound flight Tuesday when the rat jumped from the jet way onto the plane.

    >>

    OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) - Alaska Airlines is calling in an exterminator after the company says a rat boarded one of its planes at Oakland International Airport in California and forced it to cancel the flight.    The airline says passengers were boarding the Portland, Oregon-bound flight Tuesday when the rat jumped from the jet way onto the plane.

    >>

  • Crunching the numbers on Spokane's Ice Ribbon

    Crunching the numbers on Spokane's Ice Ribbon

    Tuesday, January 2 2018 9:09 PM EST2018-01-03 02:09:23 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The Ice Ribbon in Riverfront Park has been open less than a month, but large crowds continue to strap on skates and hit the ice. But can they keep up the pace? So far, the Ice Ribbon's director, John Moog, says things are going great. In the first 23 days that the Ice Ribbon has been open, Riverfront Park has already made more money than the Ice Palace brought in for all of 2016.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The Ice Ribbon in Riverfront Park has been open less than a month, but large crowds continue to strap on skates and hit the ice. But can they keep up the pace? So far, the Ice Ribbon's director, John Moog, says things are going great. In the first 23 days that the Ice Ribbon has been open, Riverfront Park has already made more money than the Ice Palace brought in for all of 2016.

    >>
    •   