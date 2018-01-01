Vandal tags Spokane neighborhood with inappropriate graffiti

Neighbors near Crown and Division are starting the new year off disgusted after someone spray painted inappropriate drawings of body parts all over their alley. They hit cars, a boat, garages, it seemed nothing was off limits.



"Pretty disturbed," said Jason Whitney. "I have children. It's ridiculous."



Whitney's boat was hit by the taggers, so was an outbuilding. He was far from the only target.



"Somebody went through a spray panted the whole alley," he said. "All the way down."



He believes teens may be responsible. Perhaps they thought it was a funny prank, but Whitney and the several other property owners impacted, are not laughing.



"I think it's disgusting and uncalled for," he said.



Neighbors are in clean-up mode while hoping the suspect or suspects are caught.



"All of us are getting together to paint it and fix whatever we can, damage wise," Whitney said.



If you know who did this, please call crime check.