Keeping your resolution to work out if you're new to the gym - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Keeping your resolution to work out if you're new to the gym

SPOKANE, Wash. -

Working out and being fit is one of the top resolutions people make for the new year and gyms usually see a lot more people because of it.

Tracie Zanol is the owner of Anytime Fitness and she says it’s always exciting. It started out busy on Monday morning, but got calmer toward the end of the day. Regardless, there are still people signing up and working out to start out 2018.

Corey Morris was at the gym to exercise, but it’s not a part of his New Year’s resolution. He says it’s a part of his general resolution that he started about six months ago to take care of himself and eat right.

“I was pretty overweight,” he says. “And diabetes is in my family. It's pretty rampant… My grandmother and grandfather died of diabetes and my dad has diabetes really bad so that was the big motivating factor.”

So Corey has been coming to the gym consistently and says he’s felt better. But making that a habit can be hard especially if you’re new to a gym. That’s what employees can help with.

“We want to help you know what to do,” Tracie says.

Also, if you stop by and the gym is too crowded, don’t be afraid to try a new machine or different workout.

“I would say be patient because results will come if you stick to it,” Corey says. 

