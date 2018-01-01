Shooter in Colorado attack was lawyer, war vet

Authorities say a man who shot and killed a Colorado deputy and wounded four others along with two civilians was an attorney and an Iraq war veteran who had posted videos online in recent months criticizing professors and law enforcement officials.



Shooter Matthew Riehl died Sunday during what officials called an ambush at his apartment building in Highlands Ranch, near Denver.



Authorities say Riehl fired more than 100 rounds before he was killed by a SWAT team.

