Arkansas mosque pays fine for man charged with defacing building

In October of 2016, the Masjid Al Salam mosque in Fort Smith, Arkansas, was vandalized. Now more than a year later, the man charged with the crime is getting a helping hand from the people he hurt the most.

Back in October the mosque was vandalized with swastikas and the words "go home." The mosque's security cameras caught the man in the act. That person was identified as Abraham Davis. He was charged with a felony, which consisted of community service and a hefty fine. But it was a fine he might not have been able to pay on his own, so the Masjid Al Salam stepped in.

"We heard that he was having financial problems," said Louay Nassri, the president of Al Salam. "Now if you don't pay your fine, that's an automatic six years in jail. Well, we didn't want him to go to jail for six years," he told KARK-TV.

So Nassri wrote a check for $1,700 to wipe out the fine for Davis.

"After all that he had been through, we didn't want him sitting on severe financial stress," Nassri said. "And like I told him, we want him to have a much better future."

That money was originally set aside for renovations to the mosque, but Nassri said helping Davis was the write thing to do, and that he has apologized for the vandalism.