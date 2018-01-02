K9 Bane dashes through the snow to catch fleeing suspect

While helping Spokane Valley deputies, Spokane County Deputy Clay Hilton and his K9 partner Bane located a suspect hiding in a shed in the back yard of a home in the 7700 block of E. 7th Lane in Spokane Valley after he ran from a stolen car.

On December 29, at around 4 a.m., Spokane Valley Deputy Louis Acosta saw a blue Honda on Park near Appleway. Knowing the year and model of the car are well known targets for car thieves in Spokane, he pulled behind it and attempted to check the car's license plate, which was partially obstructed by snow.

By the time the deputy had figured out the last two digits and learned that the vehicle had in fact been reported stolen, e had lost sight of it in the area of Beverley Drive and S. Center Drive. Acosta called for back up.

The unoccupied vehicle was located parked in a driveway of a house in the 1000 block of S. Center Drive with footprints in the fresh snow leading toward a wooded area.

Deputies set up a perimeter and Hilton and Bane, along with Spokane Valley Deputy Wallace, began to track the suspect, later identified as 27-year-old Erik Hubbord. K9 Bane immediately placed his nose to the ground and began tracking northeast into the woods. He continued to track over a rock ledge and through dense shrubs to a fence line of a residence in the 7700 block of 7th Lane. K9 Bane tracked to a gate of the fence and tried to push through it. Observing a single set of tracks matching the ones they had been following during the track on the other side of the fence and spots of fresh snow knocked off the top rail of the fence, K9 Bane and deputies entered the back yard to continue tracking Hubbord.

K9 Bane lead to the door of a shed. Deputy Hilton gave two announcements stating they knew Hubbord was inside and he needed to surrender but there was no response. Deputy Wallace attempted to open the shed door but couldn’t because it was being held shut from the inside. Another K9 announcement went unanswered so Deputy Wallace began to physically pull the door open. As Hubbord continued to resist arrest and pull the door shut, K9 Bane was deployed and quickly made contact with Hubbord. Hubbord was taken into custody soon after.

Hubbord was provided medical attention and advised of his rights. He admitted to running from the Honda and he heard the K9 announcements as he hid in the shed. He said even though he heard the announcements, he didn’t surrender because he was scared and didn’t know what to do.

Hubbord was transported and booked into the Spokane County Jail for Possession of a Stolen Motor Vehicle.

The Honda was released at the scene to the owner.