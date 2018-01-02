K9 Bane dashes through the snow to catch fleeing suspect - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

K9 Bane dashes through the snow to catch fleeing suspect

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. -

While helping Spokane Valley deputies, Spokane County Deputy Clay Hilton and his K9 partner Bane located a suspect hiding in a shed in the back yard of a home in the 7700 block of E. 7th Lane in Spokane Valley after he ran from a stolen car.

On December 29, at around 4 a.m., Spokane Valley Deputy Louis Acosta saw a blue Honda on Park near Appleway. Knowing the year and model of the car are well known targets for car thieves in Spokane, he pulled behind it and attempted to check the car's license plate, which was partially obstructed by snow.

By the time the deputy had figured out the last two digits and learned that the vehicle had in fact been reported stolen, e had lost sight of it in the area of Beverley Drive and S. Center Drive. Acosta called for back up.

The unoccupied vehicle was located parked in a driveway of a house in the 1000 block of S. Center Drive with footprints in the fresh snow leading toward a wooded area.

Deputies set up a perimeter and Hilton and Bane, along with Spokane Valley Deputy Wallace, began to track the suspect, later identified as 27-year-old Erik Hubbord. K9 Bane immediately placed his nose to the ground and began tracking northeast into the woods. He continued to track over a rock ledge and through dense shrubs to a fence line of a residence in the 7700 block of 7th Lane. K9 Bane tracked to a gate of the fence and tried to push through it. Observing a single set of tracks matching the ones they had been following during the track on the other side of the fence and spots of fresh snow knocked off the top rail of the fence, K9 Bane and deputies entered the back yard to continue tracking Hubbord.

K9 Bane lead to the door of a shed.  Deputy Hilton gave two announcements stating they knew Hubbord was inside and he needed to surrender but there was no response.  Deputy Wallace attempted to open the shed door but couldn’t because it was being held shut from the inside.  Another K9 announcement went unanswered so Deputy Wallace began to physically pull the door open.  As Hubbord continued to resist arrest and pull the door shut, K9 Bane was deployed and quickly made contact with Hubbord.  Hubbord was taken into custody soon after.

Hubbord was provided medical attention and advised of his rights.  He admitted to running from the Honda and he heard the K9 announcements as he hid in the shed.  He said even though he heard the announcements, he didn’t surrender because he was scared and didn’t know what to do.  

Hubbord was transported and booked into the Spokane County Jail for Possession of a Stolen Motor Vehicle. 

The Honda was released at the scene to the owner.  

    TOKYO (AP) - American blogger Logan Paul has apologized after getting slammed for a video he shared on YouTube that appeared to show a body hanging in a Japanese forest known as a suicide spot.    He posted an apology on his Twitter site Tuesday, saying, "Where do I begin. Let's start with this. I'm sorry."

    TOKYO (AP) - American blogger Logan Paul has apologized after getting slammed for a video he shared on YouTube that appeared to show a body hanging in a Japanese forest known as a suicide spot.    He posted an apology on his Twitter site Tuesday, saying, "Where do I begin. Let's start with this. I'm sorry."

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - The man arrested following a fatal crash Friday night on I-90 in Coeur d'Alene has been officially charged with felony manslaughter. 

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - The man arrested following a fatal crash Friday night on I-90 in Coeur d'Alene has been officially charged with felony manslaughter.  The crash happened after 20-year-old Jonah Leeder tried to pass a car on I-90. Leeder's car spun out of control and stalled perpendicular to oncoming traffic. The car was then t-boned by a pickup truck driven by William Swan. Leeder's 16-year-old brother, Jacob, was killed in the crash.

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Country singer Carrie Underwood is bringing in 2018 by sharing more details about more injuries that she suffered after a fall that broke her wrist.   In a blog post to fans on New Year's Day Underwood says she sustained a facial injury that required 40-50 stitches and that she's "not quite looking the same." 

    SPOKANE, Wash. - If you're still looking for a new year's resolution, why not look at how you can make yourself more secure? Spokane C.O.P.S. has a variety of programs that help our community in doing just that and they're really a one stop shop for that information. Patrick Striker, executive director of the organization, says that with all the new gifts you likely got for the holidays, it's important to make sure you document that property. At each shop, the...

    OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) - Alaska Airlines is calling in an exterminator after the company says a rat boarded one of its planes at Oakland International Airport in California and forced it to cancel the flight.    The airline says passengers were boarding the Portland, Oregon-bound flight Tuesday when the rat jumped from the jet way onto the plane.

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The Ice Ribbon in Riverfront Park has been open less than a month, but large crowds continue to strap on skates and hit the ice. But can they keep up the pace? So far, the Ice Ribbon's director, John Moog, says things are going great. In the first 23 days that the Ice Ribbon has been open, Riverfront Park has already made more money than the Ice Palace brought in for all of 2016.

