Ted Nugent supports Republic PolicePosted: Updated:
American YouTuber Logan Paul apologizes for sharing video with dead body hanging in forest
TOKYO (AP) - American blogger Logan Paul has apologized after getting slammed for a video he shared on YouTube that appeared to show a body hanging in a Japanese forest known as a suicide spot. He posted an apology on his Twitter site Tuesday, saying, "Where do I begin. Let's start with this. I'm sorry.">>
Bond set at $200,000 for man charged in DUI crash that killed 16-year-old boy
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - The man arrested following a fatal crash Friday night on I-90 in Coeur d'Alene has been officially charged with felony manslaughter.>>
Carrie Underwood announces she broke wrist and suffered facial injury in November that required 40-50 stitches
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Country singer Carrie Underwood is bringing in 2018 by sharing more details about more injuries that she suffered after a fall that broke her wrist. In a blog post to fans on New Year's Day Underwood says she sustained a facial injury that required 40-50 stitches and that she's "not quite looking the same.">>
Ted Nugent supports Republic Police
REPUBLIC, Wash.- The city of Republic is trying to come back from a devastating loss. Their only narcotics K9 died unexpectedly last month in the police chief's arms. Now the police department is trying to rebuild their K9 program raising money through a GoFundMe page but it's not without some rock star help. Literally.>>
Ex-hostage Boyle charged with sex assault, confinement
OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) - A lawyer for a Canadian man recently freed with his American wife and children after years of being held hostage in Afghanistan says his client has been arrested and faces at least a dozen charges including sexual assault. Attorney Eric Granger said Tuesday that Joshua Boyle also faces assault and forcible confinement charges.>>
Conn. woman with cancer marries in hospital hours before her death
HARTFORD, Conn. = A Connecticut woman fighting breast cancer got married at a hospital 18 hours before she died. Heather Mosher was dressed in her wedding gown and lying in bed wearing an oxygen mask as she and David Mosher said "I do" Dec. 22 at St. Francis Hospital and Medical Center in Hartford. The 31-year-old died the next day.>>
Ways to keep yourself and your property more secure in the New Year
SPOKANE, Wash. - If you’re still looking for a new year’s resolution, why not look at how you can make yourself more secure? Spokane C.O.P.S. has a variety of programs that help our community in doing just that and they’re really a one stop shop for that information. Patrick Striker, executive director of the organization, says that with all the new gifts you likely got for the holidays, it’s important to make sure you document that property. At each shop, the...>>
Rat boards flight at California airport, forces cancellation
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) - Alaska Airlines is calling in an exterminator after the company says a rat boarded one of its planes at Oakland International Airport in California and forced it to cancel the flight. The airline says passengers were boarding the Portland, Oregon-bound flight Tuesday when the rat jumped from the jet way onto the plane.>>
Crunching the numbers on Spokane's Ice Ribbon
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Ice Ribbon in Riverfront Park has been open less than a month, but large crowds continue to strap on skates and hit the ice. But can they keep up the pace? So far, the Ice Ribbon's director, John Moog, says things are going great. In the first 23 days that the Ice Ribbon has been open, Riverfront Park has already made more money than the Ice Palace brought in for all of 2016.>>
How to lose unwanted weight: Advice from a Spokane mom who lost more than 125 pounds
KHQ.COM - Francie Nordin is a Spokane mother of two boys who for years, like so many moms do, put her own needs at the bottom of the barrel. Today, it's almost surreal for her to look and see how far she's come at achieving better health. Since 2015, she has lost 127 pounds and has overcome multiple health issues associated with being overweight.>>
Police have simple shopping safety tip to prevent purse theft
SPOKANE, Wash. - When you’re out shopping, it’s easy to get distracted and that’s what purse thieves are looking for. You’ve seen the videos of a thief coming by and in a matter of moments, the purse is gone, sometimes without the victim noticing right away. But there’s a post that has gone viral on Facebook from a New Hampshire police department with a very helpful and cost effective solution. They remind people to keep their purses closed and secure it...>>
Bond set at $200,000 for man charged in DUI crash that killed 16-year-old boy
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - The man arrested following a fatal crash Friday night on I-90 in Coeur d'Alene has been officially charged with felony manslaughter.>>
Trump says his 'nuclear button' is bigger
WASHINGTON (AP) - My nuclear button is bigger - and better - than your nuclear button. That's the message from President Donald Trump to North Korea's Kim Jong Un. Trump is tweeting in response to Kim's declaration earlier this week that he has a button for nuclear weapons on his table and the entire U.S. mainland is now within strike range.>>
Dozens of dead ducks dumped on roadside near Aberdeen
ABERDEEN, Wash. (AP) - Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife police say they're searching for a suspect after three bags of dead ducks were possibly disposed of illegally near Aberdeen. KING-TV reported Tuesday that the bags were dumped on State Route 12, about nine miles east (about 14 kilometers) of Aberdeen.>>
Trump threatens to cut off US aid to Palestinian Authority
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump is threatening to cut off U.S. aid money to the Palestinian Authority and acknowledging that the Middle East peace process appears to be stalled. Trump says in a pair of tweets that, "we pay the Palestinians HUNDRED OF MILLIONS OF DOLLARS a year and get no appreciation or respect.>>
Los Angeles DA reviewing 2 cases against Harvey Weinstein
LOS ANGELES (AP) - Los Angeles prosecutors are reviewing two cases brought by the Beverly Hills Police Department against disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein. District attorney office spokesman Greg Risling said Tuesday that the cases were presented last month, but he didn't offer other details. Dozens of women have accused Weinstein of sexual harassment and assault.>>
