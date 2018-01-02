Pilot proposes to flight attendant on commercial flight

Wake up with KHQ and The Wake Up Show -- everyday from 7 to 9 a.m.

KHQ.COM - Passengers on board a commercial flight from Detroit to Oklahoma City were treated to a little romance. During flight prep Jon Emerson proposed to his flight attendant girlfriend Lauren Gibbs.

It was the first time the airline-employee couple had ever flown professionally together.

Getting down on one knee, Jon pulled a ring box out of his pocket as Lauren broke down into happy tears.

She eventually said "yes."

After sharing an emotional embrace with his new bride-to-be, Jon jumped back onto the PA system to let the rest of the cabin know what had happened.