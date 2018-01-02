Trump accuses Justice Dept of being 'deep state' - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Trump accuses Justice Dept of being 'deep state'

WASHINGTON -

President Donald Trump is accusing the Justice Department of being part of the "deep state" and suggesting it "must finally act" against a top aide to former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and former FBI director James Comey.
  
The "deep state" refers to an alleged shadowy network of powerful entrenched interests that some Republicans argue are trying to undermine Trump.
  
Trump tweeted Tuesday: "Crooked Hillary Clinton's top aid, Huma Abedin, has been accused of disregarding basic security protocols. She put Classified Passwords into the hands of foreign agents. Remember sailors pictures on submarine? Jail! Deep State Justice Dept must finally act? Also on Comey & others."
  
Trump appeared to be referring to a report in the conservative Daily Caller that Abedin sent government passwords to her Yahoo email before it was hacked. Trump's reference to sailors probably referred to the Navy sailor convicted of taking photos of classified areas inside a submarine.
  


President Donald Trump has returned from an end-of year holiday to face fresh legislative challenges, midterm elections and threats abroad.
  
Trump is hoping for more legislative achievements after his pre-Christmas success on taxes. He plans to host Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky and House Speaker Paul Ryan of Wisconsin at Camp David next weekend to map out the 2018 legislative agenda.
  
Republicans are eager to make progress before attention shifts to the midterm elections. The GOP wants to hold House and Senate majorities in 2018, but must contend with Trump's historic unpopularity and some recent Democratic victories.
  
Trump's foreign relations challenges include North Korea's nuclear missile program. On Monday, Trump criticized Pakistan in a sharp tweet accusing the nation of lies and deceit while taking American aid.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

    TOKYO (AP) - American blogger Logan Paul has apologized after getting slammed for a video he shared on YouTube that appeared to show a body hanging in a Japanese forest known as a suicide spot.    He posted an apology on his Twitter site Tuesday, saying, "Where do I begin. Let's start with this. I'm sorry."

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - The man arrested following a fatal crash Friday night on I-90 in Coeur d'Alene has been officially charged with felony manslaughter. 

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Country singer Carrie Underwood is bringing in 2018 by sharing more details about more injuries that she suffered after a fall that broke her wrist.   In a blog post to fans on New Year's Day Underwood says she sustained a facial injury that required 40-50 stitches and that she's "not quite looking the same." 

    SPOKANE, Wash. - If you’re still looking for a new year’s resolution, why not look at how you can make yourself more secure? Spokane C.O.P.S. has a variety of programs that help our community in doing just that and they’re really a one stop shop for that information. Patrick Striker, executive director of the organization, says that with all the new gifts you likely got for the holidays, it’s important to make sure you document that property. At each shop, the...

    OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) - Alaska Airlines is calling in an exterminator after the company says a rat boarded one of its planes at Oakland International Airport in California and forced it to cancel the flight.    The airline says passengers were boarding the Portland, Oregon-bound flight Tuesday when the rat jumped from the jet way onto the plane.

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The Ice Ribbon in Riverfront Park has been open less than a month, but large crowds continue to strap on skates and hit the ice. But can they keep up the pace? So far, the Ice Ribbon's director, John Moog, says things are going great. In the first 23 days that the Ice Ribbon has been open, Riverfront Park has already made more money than the Ice Palace brought in for all of 2016.

